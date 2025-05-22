E-Paper | May 22, 2025

Mahmudabad granted bail; probe on

AFP Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 10:59am

Ali Khan Mahmudabad
Ali Khan Mahmudabad

NEW DELHI: India’s top court granted bail on Wednesday to a professor arrested for commentating online about the military conflict with Paki­stan.

While granting Ali Khan Mah­mud­abad bail, India’s Supreme Court said he should have avoided “use of complicated words” which could “hurt individuals” and instead used “simpler words to convey his sentiments”.

The court also directed the formation of a special police team to probe his comments.

Mahmu­dabad, a political science professor at Ashoka University and the grandson of the late Raja of Mahmudabad, was arrested on Sunday over a Facebook post criticising those “mindlessly advocating” for war.

Indian academic told to avoid ‘use of complicated words’

He also wrote that the “optics” of two women army officers who had held press briefings “must translate to reality on the ground otherwise it’s just hypocrisy”.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khuzdar atrocity
Updated 22 May, 2025

Khuzdar atrocity

A process of reconciliation is sorely needed in the province, solely militarised response will be insufficient.
Budget and climate
22 May, 2025

Budget and climate

THE government’s plan to present a climate-focused budget for the next fiscal year is a paradigm shift in national...
Justice for Noor
22 May, 2025

Justice for Noor

THE death penalty awarded to Zahir Jaffar for the brutal killing of Noor Mukadam in 2021 has been upheld by the...
Gaza’s horror
Updated 21 May, 2025

Gaza’s horror

The quickest way to stop the bloodshed would be for the US to immediately halt all military and financial aid to Israel.
Climate planning
21 May, 2025

Climate planning

ALTHOUGH the effects of climate change manifest themselves throughout the year, they seem particularly more...
Failed auction
21 May, 2025

Failed auction

THE poor response to the government’s bid to sell three redundant thermal power plants indicates the investors’...