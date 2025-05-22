Punjab PA passes 14 bills: Local govt bill criticised by treasury

LAHORE: The Local Government Bill drew criticism from the treasury benches as the Punjab Assembly passed 14 bills, including the Punjab Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2025, amid thin attendance of lawmakers on Wednesday.

During a session marked by strong reservations from Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and treasury lawmakers regarding the proposed Local Bodies Bill, several members expressed serious concerns over the step, with some asserting it would “bury local governments”.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, speaking on a point of order, criticised the bill, echoing sentiments that it would undermine elected representatives by prioritising district commissioners. Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq defended the bill, stating that perceptions of it being detrimental were false and would be addressed.

However, MPA Ahmad Iqbal insisted that the new bill would indeed dismantle local governance, despite Minister Rafiq’s assurances to the contrary.

The assembly unanimously passed a condemnatory resolution regarding the recent terrorist attack in Khuzdar, which resulted in the martyrdom of children. The resolution, presented by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja, strongly condemned the act and demanded that terrorists be brought to justice.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah highlighted the sacrifices made for Pakistan and accused India of funding traitors to weaken the country through terrorism.

Speaker Khan affirmed the nation’s solidarity with the armed forces, stating that the army had “made India bite the dust.” He also mentioned that events, including a ceremony honoring Field Marshal Asim Munir, were postponed due to the Khuzdar tragedy.

Information Minister Azma Bukhari attributed the tragedy to “cowardly enemy proxies” instigated by India and reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to supporting Balochistan and continuing “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos” to eliminate these elements.

In the absence of the opposition PTI, who were reportedly in Islamabad under the leadership of Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, the assembly proceeded to approve several key pieces of legislation. Among the 14 bills passed were the Punjab Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2025 (Bill Nos. 25, 43, and 45), the Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Punjab Workers’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Companies Profits (Workers’ Participation) (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Stamp (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Provincial Employees Social Security (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Punjab Arms (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Punjab Judicial Academy (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Punjab Fertilizer Control Bill 2025, the Police Order (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Punjab Financial Advisory Services Bill 2025, and the Punjab Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2025.

The Punjab Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2025 was approved by suspending the rules, marking it as the 14th bill passed with a majority vote. All bills were approved with only 50 members present in the house.

Speaker Khan also urged members to actively participate in the “Suthra Punjab” (Clean Punjab) programme, calling it a “revolutionary step” by the government that aims to direct development towards rural areas for the first time.

During a discussion on the functionality of government vehicles, Minister Zeeshan Rafiq stated that no new vehicles had been purchased for the Local Government Department since 2008. MPA Ahmad Iqbal raised concerns about the lack of cooperation from “Suthra Punjab” contractors in his constituency.

