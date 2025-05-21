Funding cuts amid Afghan exodus irk UNHCR

ISLAMABAD: The UN’s agency for refugees has expressed concern over the drastic cut in funding at a time when it is providing help to Afghans returning to their country from Pakistan.

Over three million Afghans have returned from neighbouring countries, around one-third from Pakistan, since September 2023, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

These Afghans were either deported or left out of fear of arrest after the Pakistan government announced a plan to repatriate all illegal foreigners.

In 2025 alone, 780,000 Afghans are estimated to have returned, including 351,600 who were deported, according to the information released by UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday.

UN body says support to returning refugees drastically reduced

They return to a homeland that is “clearly unprepared to receive them”, with a UNDP report saying that three-quarters of the population in Afghanistan was barely surviving, with half the population in need of humanitarian assistance.

Many of the returning Afghans are preparing to leave the country again for Iran, Turkiye and Europe, the UN body added.

Arafat Jamal, the UNHCR representative in Afghanistan, said the organisation requires $216m to fund its response in Afghanistan this year, but has so far received just 25 per cent of that amount.

The “deeply troubling financial situation” was crippling the UNHCR ability to help the Afghans.

With funding reductions, the UNHCR has been forced to offer only the most basic humanitarian assistance. “It can help someone survive, but not effectively rebuild.”

The budget cuts are also inhibiting the UNHCR’s initiative to support those who help Afghan women and girls at risk.

The funds provided by the UNHCR “helped these courageous actors to protect and safeguard valuable female-oriented projects”. Cutting the assistance for these initiatives would mean “abandoning these people who stand against draconian conditions”.

Global support

The UNHCR said the international community has invested heavily in Afghanistan over the decades and called for continued support for stability and economic growth.

“We call upon neighbouring countries to pursue solutions, treat Afghans with dignity, and work regionally to foster safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable returns.”

The UN body urged the international community to “not abandon its investments, to stay the course, and to provide political and financial support” for dispersed Afghans to “return and build their futures”.

The UNHCR said that it has been a “dependable partner and supporter of the Afghan people” for around 40 years.

“We have supported the governments that have hosted them and we are with them now as many make the journey back.”

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2025