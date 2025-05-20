E-Paper | May 20, 2025

Drawdown

Editorial Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 08:30am

IT appears that the ceasefire will hold, at least in the near term.

As Islamabad and New Delhi retreat cautiously from the precipice of a full-blown war, talks between senior military officials have continued to build on the groundwork laid by the Trump administration’s diplomatic intervention.

The most immediate relief is that the two sides seem to have acknowledged that, their respective political leadership’s statements notwithstanding, the break in hostilities does not have an ‘expiry date’ and will be adhered to without a recurring need for formal renewal.

Meanwhile, the DGMOs in Pakistan and India are in touch to ensure that the ceasefire can be made more ‘sustainable’. The Foreign Office spokesperson has said they have maintained periodic contact and agreed to develop a structured mechanism for de-escalation. This will likely involve a phased reduction of forward deployments and regular troops along the international border, with the Pakistan Rangers and India’s Border Security Force soon resuming normal operations.

These are, of course, positive signs. A gradual return to normalcy will allow the two states to reflect on the recent crisis and, hopefully, find a mutually acceptable means to address its root causes so that the region does not find itself on the brink of nuclear conflict in the future. It will also provide the breathing space needed to dial down the rhetoric and refocus public attention on the bigger picture.

One hopes there is some realisation by India that the status quo is not in anybody’s strategic interests, and that continuing to stoke hostilities instead of removing the irritants from the equation will only create more difficulties over time — not only for the two states but also for the South Asian region. There is a strong incentive for not allowing the feelings of heightened acrimony to linger and to reinforce the military drawdown with some soft measures.

It has been encouraging to note that Afghan transit trade has resumed through the Wagah-Attari border. Sikh pilgrims, in particular, have been hoping that the thaw will lead to the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, which New Delhi had closed, to allow Indian pilgrims access to the shrine of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

While officialdom deliberates and talks, there is no reason for the people to be deprived of the benefits of trade and spiritual pilgrimages. Public feelings of animosity for the other, made particularly worse by recent events, should be carefully calibrated down if there is a commitment to finding durable solutions to the existing problems.

Allowing people-to-people contact can help immensely in this regard. Both countries have come very close to achieving a breakthrough on their issues in the past, and there is no reason that it cannot happen again. It may require a lot of hard work, but it is certainly not impossible.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2025

Pak India Ties, Pakistan India Tensions
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Drawdown
Updated 20 May, 2025

Drawdown

There is a strong incentive for reinforcing the military drawdown with some soft measures.
Unusual benchmarks
20 May, 2025

Unusual benchmarks

THE IMF has slapped Pakistan with several ‘new’ structural benchmarks — some of them quite unusual — under...
Celebrating Sirbaz
20 May, 2025

Celebrating Sirbaz

SIRBAZ Khan has achieved what no other Pakistani has before him. The scale of his accomplishment also makes him one...
Famine in waiting
Updated 19 May, 2025

Famine in waiting

Without decisive action, Pakistan risks falling deeper into a chronic cycle of hunger and poverty. Food insecurity is most harrowing in Gaza.
Erratic policy
19 May, 2025

Erratic policy

THE state needs to make up its mind on the import of used vehicles. According to recent news reports, the FBR may be...
Overdue solace
19 May, 2025

Overdue solace

LATE consolation is a norm for Pakistanis. Although welcome, a newly passed bill that demands tough laws and...