US averted likely Pak-India nuclear war, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said Washington had averted what could have been a nuclear war between Pakistan and India.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan came as the former blamed Islamabad for an attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam. On the night of May 6-7, New Delhi launched a series of air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir, resulting in civilian casualties. Islamabad responded by downing five Indian jets.

After intercepting drones sent by India and tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases, it took American intervention for both sides to finally drop their guns. On May 10, when tensions between the two countries peaked, Trump announced that a ceasefire had been reached between India and Pakistan.

“The situation had escalated to the point where nuclear war could have broken out,” Trump said in an interview with US outlet Fox News on Friday.

Responding to a question about getting both countries to step back from the brink of war, Trump called it a “bigger success than I will ever be given credit for”.

“Those are major nuclear powers […] and they were angry. […] It was tit-for-tat, it was getting deeper and more missiles,” he said. He added the next step would have been “the N-word”, responding in the affirmative to the host confirming he meant “nuclear”.

“That’s the worst thing that can happen,” Trump noted. Referring to discussions he has said he had with both Pakistan and India on trade, the US president said: “I’m using trade to settle scores and make peace.”

Trump said that he had great conversations with Pakistan. “You know we can’t forget them because it takes two to tango.”

“So proud of what we’re able to do with India and with Pakistan,” the US president said.

He continued that Pakistan would love to trade with the US. “They are brilliant people. They make amazing products. We don’t do much trading with them.”

As the US imposed heavy levies on dozens of allies and rivals alike on April 2, Pakistan was hit by a 29 per cent tariff on goods it exports to the US. The government has said it is seeking ways to address the existing trade imbalance between the two countries.

On trade with New Delhi, Trump said that India was one of the highly tariffed nations, making it almost “impossible to do business”.

However, India is ready to cut 100pc of its tariffs for the US, he added. “That deal will come soon,” the president said.

On Thursday, he had stated that India had offered a trade deal that proposed “no tariffs” for American goods.

This interview was the third time in a week that the US president expressed his intention of deepening trade ties with Pakistan and India.

“We’re going to do a lot of trade with Pakistan … and India,” Trump said earlier this week, recalling that he warned both countries of “not doing any trade” if they did not stop fighting. A day after the ceasefire, he said he was going “to increase trade substantially with both of these great nations”.

The US-brokered ceasefire had brought a halt to a week of record escalation between Pakistan and India as the latter took a series of unprovoked military actions despite Islamabad’s call for a neutral probe into India’s allegations over the Pahalgam attack.

The military has confirmed that 13 security personnel, including members of the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Air Force, were martyred while over 75 were injured during the confrontation with India.

It has also stated that 40 civilians — including seven women and 15 children — lost their lives during the Indian aggression, while 121 others sustained injuries.