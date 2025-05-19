BCCI decides to withdraw from Asia Cup amid tensions with Pakistan: Indian media

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to withdraw from all events under the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) amid recent tensions with Pakistan, according to Indian media.

India has not played bilateral cricket against Pakistan since 2007 due to tense relations between the countries. Both countries only play each other in international tournaments on neutral grounds.

Last month, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was appointed as the new president of the ACC.

The BCCI informed the ACC about its decision to pull out from the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka next month and from the biennial Men’s Asia Cup in September, The Indian Express reported.

The outlet cited sources as saying that the decision was part of a move to isolate Pakistan cricket. A BCCI source stated, “The Indian team can’t play in a tournament that is organised by the ACC whose chief is a Pakistan minister. That’s the sentiment of the nation.

“We have verbally communicated to ACC about our withdrawal from the upcoming Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, and our future participation in their events too is on hold. We are in constant touch with the Indian government.”

They were further quoted as saying that the BCCI was aware that an Asia Cup without India was not a feasible option as many of the sponsors of international cricket events were from India.

The political relations between Pakistan and India have led to similar issues in the past. In 2023, a hybrid-model solution was proposed by official Asia Cup host Pakistan after the BCCI refused to tour the neighbouring country to play the tournament.

During the ICC Champions Trophy, India played their matches in Dubai after the country’s government had refused to send its team to Pakistan, the original hosts of the tournament.

Earlier this month, India head coach Gautam Gambhir called for a complete halt to cricketing engagements with Pakistan at any forum, including the Asia Cup and International Cricket Council events.