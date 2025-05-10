Tensions hit cricket leagues on both sides of the border

KARACHI: Hours after deciding to shift the HBL Pakistan Super (PSL) to the United Arab Emirates, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) postponed the remaining tournament, in the wake of rising military tensions with neighbouring India.

The move came on the same day that the Indian cricket board announced the postponement of its own Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament for at least one week.

“The last 24 hours have seen a worsening of the situation on the LoC, increased incursion of 78 drones, and the firing of surface to surface missiles from India,” the PCB said in a press release issued on Friday, adding that the decision was taken “pursuant to advice received” from PM Shehbaz Sharif.

“The PCB and its players stand resolutely in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and our security personnel defending the nation,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia said they had decided to suspend the rem­ainder of the ongoing IPL 2025 with immediate effect for a week.

PSL ‘postponed’ hours after decision to shift tournament to UAE

Asked if players and support staff from abroad had been given the option to return home in case they felt uncomfortable, Saikia told Reuters: “That’s not our domain. It’s for the individual franchises to decide what they want to do with their foreign recruits.”

The tenth edition of the PSL involved 37 foreign players including from England, Australia, New Zealand, the West Indies and South Africa.

Most foreign players wanted to leave Pakistan after a drone fell adjacent to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where Thursday’s match was cancelled.

The top-notch players included former Australian opener David Warner, former West Indian skipper Jason Holder and New Zealand’s current white-ball captain Michael Bracewell.

There were eight matches remaining in the PSL, including play-offs and the final, scheduled for May 18.

The PCB also said the safety of players was paramount.

“We, at the PCB, also have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home.”

Earlier, a statement from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the board had decided to shift the remaining matches to the UAE so that the domestic as well as foreign cricketers could be saved from “the possible reckless targeting by India”.

However, the decision to postpone the league came hours later, on Friday.

Cricket Australia was said to be closely observing the tense situation, with more than two dozen players and coaches involved in the IPL and the PSL.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan and India, including obtaining regular advice and updates from the Australian Government, the PCB, BCCI and local government authorities, and maintaining communication with our players and support staff currently in the region,” CA said in a statement on Friday morning.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2025