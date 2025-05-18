Two PTI workers held in Swabi under Peca

SWABI: The police have arrested two Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (Peca) for using social media platforms against the security forces.

Imran alias Manu was taken into custody for trying to create public unrest during the recent Indo-Pak border tensions by “posting derogatory words” against the Pakistan Army’s chief, Inter-Services Public Relations director-general and security agencies through his Facebook account, according to an FIR registered at the Tordher police station on Friday.

The police said an inquiry had been initiated against the accused.

They said the accused had been sent to Swabi judicial lockup after appearing in a local court. Also, the Kalu Khan police arrested Zahid Zaman of the Sheikh Jana village in Razaar tehsil on Thursday after booking him under Peca.

The FIR said that Zahid had tried to “create distrust and hatred among the public by using malicious words” against the Pakistan Army’s chief and ISPR DG through his Facebook account.

The police said an inquiry had been launched against the accused, while his Facebook posts had been obtained for use against him.

Meanwhile, a cleric from Tordher village has mysteriously gone missing, with residents declaring him a case of enforced disappearance.

Maulana Fatehullah is a prayer leader in a Jahangira mosque near his village. He allegedly used “inappropriate words against Pakistani officials and praised India” during a recent sermon.

In the video available with Dawn, the cleric said Pakhtuns no longer supported Pakistani officials for pursuing a policy against the former’s interests.

There is no word from the PTI about the detention of its workers.

A senior police official said an action had been initiated under Peca against all those who were “bent on harming the country and its prestigious institutions.”

CHARAS SEIZED: The police foiled an attempt to smuggle charas and ice drug by seizing them in a large quantity from the secret compartment of a motorcycle.

Tehsil Chota Lahor DSP Mohammad Noman told reporters that 8,092 grams of charas and 1,553 grams of ice drug were recovered from detainee Mashal Khan.

Also, drug supplier Niaz Mohammad was arrested after the recovery of three packets of hashish and 533 grams of ice drug along with a gun and a pistol.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2025