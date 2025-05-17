PM Shehbaz nominates ministers Kheal Das, Ramesh Singh to attend oath-taking ceremony of Pope Leo

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received an invitation to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new spiritual leader of Catholic Christians Pope Leo XIV, and has nominated two ministers to participate in the event, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected in a surprise choice to be the new leader of the Catholic Church earlier in the month, taking the name Leo XIV, becoming the first American pontiff.

Last week, the newly elected Pope welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India in his first Sunday message, the pontiff had said he was glad to hear of the recent Pakistan-India ceasefire and hoped negotiations would lead to a lasting accord between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, PM Shehbaz has nominated the Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheal Das Kohistani, along with Punjab’s Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, to attend the ceremony.

They will represent Pakistan and participate in Pope Leo’s oath-taking ceremony, which will be held in Vatican City tomorrow.

Leo became the 267th Catholic pope after the death last month of Pope Francis, who was the first Latin American pope and had led the Church for 12 years and widely sought to open the staid institution up to the modern world.

Francis enacted a range of reforms and allowed debate on divisive issues such as women’s ordination and better inclusion of LGBT Catholics.

Ahead of the conclave, some cardinals called for continuity with Francis’ vision of greater openness and reform, while others said they wanted to turn back the clock and embrace old traditions.

In his first Sunday message, the pontiff also said he was “profoundly saddened” by Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

He called for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid and the release of the remaining hostages. “No more war!” the pope said, repeating a frequent call of the late Pope Francis.