Cardinal Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first US pontiff

Reuters Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 10:42pm
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States, appears on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on May 8. — Reuters
White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel, indicating that a new pope has been elected, at the Vatican on May 8. — Reuters
Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected in a surprise choice to be the new leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Leo XIV, becoming the first American pontiff.

Pope Leo appeared on the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica around 70 minutes after white smoke billowed from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, signifying that the 133 cardinal electors had chosen a new leader for the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church.

“Peace be with you all,” the new pope told the cheering crowd.

The choice of Prevost was announced by French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti with the Latin words ‘Habemus Papam’ (We have a pope) to tens of thousands of people gathered in St Peter’s Square to hear the news.

Aged 69 and originally from Chicago, Prevost spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru and became a cardinal only in 2023. He has given few media interviews and rarely speaks in public.

Leo becomes the 267th Catholic pope after the death last month of Pope Francis, who was the first Latin American pope and had led the Church for 12 years and widely sought to open the staid institution up to the modern world.

Francis enacted a range of reforms and allowed debate on divisive issues such as women’s ordination and better inclusion of LGBT Catholics.

Ahead of the conclave, some cardinals called for continuity with Francis’ vision of greater openness and reform, while others said they wanted to turn back the clock and embrace old traditions.

Prevost has attracted interest from his peers because of his quiet style and support for Francis, especially his commitment to social justice issues.

Prevost served as a bishop in Chiclayo, in northwestern Peru, from 2015 to 2023.

Francis brought him to Rome that year to head the Vatican office in charge of choosing which priests should serve as Catholic bishops across the globe, meaning he has had a hand in selecting many of the world’s bishops.

Prevost said during a 2023 Vatican press conference: “Our work is to enlarge the tent and to let everyone know they are welcome inside the Church.”

