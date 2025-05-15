E-Paper | May 15, 2025

4 women drown in Jhelum Canal, infant missing

Our Correspondent Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 11:44am

GUJRAT: Four women of a family and an infant girl drowned when their car fell into Upper Jhelum Canal after a tyre burst near Sara-i- Alamgir town along Mandi Bahauddin road on Wednesday.

Another woman survived as she came out of the gigantic canal with her own effort.

Rescue 1122 officials said that a family from Jhelum was on way to Rasul town of Mandi Bahauddin district to offer condolences on the demise of a close kin.

When their car reached near Bhalwal Gharbi village along the canal, a tyre burst. A family woman who was driving the car lost control over the vehicle which drove onto the canal. Forty years old Ayesha Arif managed to come out of the car as well as from the canal but the remaining members of family drowned.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and brought out the car and drowned women. Anabia (7) was missing.

The women were shifted to Sara-i-Alamgir Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

They were identified as Sumaira Saqib, Naghma Bibi (42), Shahid Ayub (50) and Atiya Khalid (20).

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding trust
Updated 15 May, 2025

Rebuilding trust

Both countries will have to restart the dialogue process. One major step India can take would be to honour the IWT.
Political off-ramp
15 May, 2025

Political off-ramp

IN the midst of every crisis, there lies great opportunity. With the nation basking in the afterglow of Pakistan’s...
Awami League ban
15 May, 2025

Awami League ban

BANGLADESH stands at a key crossroads. While the ouster of Sheikh Hasina Wajed’s government and the formation of ...
Crisis averted
Updated 14 May, 2025

Crisis averted

As nuclear nations, both countries must wield their powers with utmost responsibility and immense restraint.
US-Israel ties
14 May, 2025

US-Israel ties

AS Donald Trump landed in Riyadh on Tuesday to a regal reception, questions were swirling whether the American...
PSL resumption
14 May, 2025

PSL resumption

THE Pakistan Super League is back on. Postponed last week following escalating Pakistan-India tensions, the ...