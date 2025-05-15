4 women drown in Jhelum Canal, infant missing

GUJRAT: Four women of a family and an infant girl drowned when their car fell into Upper Jhelum Canal after a tyre burst near Sara-i- Alamgir town along Mandi Bahauddin road on Wednesday.

Another woman survived as she came out of the gigantic canal with her own effort.

Rescue 1122 officials said that a family from Jhelum was on way to Rasul town of Mandi Bahauddin district to offer condolences on the demise of a close kin.

When their car reached near Bhalwal Gharbi village along the canal, a tyre burst. A family woman who was driving the car lost control over the vehicle which drove onto the canal. Forty years old Ayesha Arif managed to come out of the car as well as from the canal but the remaining members of family drowned.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and brought out the car and drowned women. Anabia (7) was missing.

The women were shifted to Sara-i-Alamgir Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

They were identified as Sumaira Saqib, Naghma Bibi (42), Shahid Ayub (50) and Atiya Khalid (20).

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2025