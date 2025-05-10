E-Paper | May 10, 2025

Karachi Port remains operational

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 05:55am
security personnel stand guard near the Karachi Port on Friday.—Shakil Adil / White Star
security personnel stand guard near the Karachi Port on Friday.—Shakil Adil / White Star

KARACHI: Port operations continued as usual on Friday, as the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) successfully restored its X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

This came after reports suggested that the accounts had been hacked and spread false information, claiming that the port had suffered significant damage due to a strike by India, resulting in substantial losses for the facility.

“Our IT team has recovered the social media accounts in 30 minutes,” a KPT official said, adding that a media team was also invited in the evening to witness smooth cargo handling operations while no infrastructure was damaged.

KPT handled 168,082 tonnes of cargo, comprising 108,856 tonnes of import and 59,226 tonnes of export.

A total of eight ships took berths while three ships sailed out. Around nine ships carrying containers, general cargo, and ammonium nitrate will arrive in the next two days.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2025

