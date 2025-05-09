Activists, students, citizens resolve to stand behind army

• Rallies, seminars held across Sindh to slam Indian aggression

• Call for restoring NCC training in colleges to defend country

KARACHI: In a continued display of national solidarity for the second consecutive day on Thursday, Karachi became the focal point of flurry of activity as political parties, human rights organisations, labour unions and civil society groups came together to express unwavering support for Pakistan’s armed forces amid rising tensions with India.

Marking a moment of unity across the political and social spectrum, rallies, seminars and public gatherings were held in Karachi and other major cities of Sindh, underscoring a collective resolve to stand behind the country’s defenders.

The mobilisation, which cut across ideological and organisational lines, signalled a broader national consensus on safeguarding sovereignty and promoting peace through strength.

In Karachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) staged a power show outside the Karachi Press Club.

The rally drew hundreds of party supporters waving national flags and chanting slogans in support of the armed forces, transforming the city’s central press hub into a sea of patriotism and resolve. Addressing the crowd, senior MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar issued a stern message to New Delhi.

“Let it be clear to Narendra Modi and the Indian establishment that the people of Pakistan are united, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers. Any aggression will be met with the full strength of our unity,” he said.

Senator Faisal Subzwari echoed the same sentiment, stating that the MQM-P joined the entire nation in honouring the sacrifices of armed forces. It is not just the duty of the military to defend the country; it is a collective responsibility that the nation proudly shares, he added.

Nasreen Jalil also took the stage, emphasising the role of civilians in reinforcing national resolve. “This gathering is a proof that Karachi stands with the armed forces and we will not be intimidated by external threats,” she said.

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University, the alma-mater of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, organised a walk to show solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces and against Indian aggression.

A statement issued by the university said that the walk started from the main building of the university and ended at its IT Tower. The walk was led by Acting Vice Chancellor of SMIU Prof Dr Zahid Ali Channar, Dean Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Academics Dr Abdul Hafeez Khan, Director Students Affairs Muhammad Naeem Ahmed and Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh among other participants.

They raised slogans in support of Pakistan and its armed forces and against Indian aggression and its attacks. They pledged that every citizen of Pakistan will safeguard its country and will fight against the enemy.

Dow University of Health Sciences held protest rallies and demonstrations across its campuses to condemn Indian aggression and express unwavering solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces. The rallies took place at both the Ojha and Dow Medical College campuses.

The rally at Ojha campus, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Ara Hassan, witnessed the participation of hundreds of students, faculty, and staff. Simultaneously, a rally at Dow Medical College was led by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Nazli Hossain. Students from Dow International Medical College and other departments carried placards inscribed with slogans condemning the cowardly attacks by India.

Addressing the students, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Ara Hassan said India’s cowardly actions would never succeed in achieving its malicious war objectives.

Addressing a press conference, the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Monem Zafar announced to activate Emergency Response Centres across the city and said that Alkhidmat would be working in collaboration with the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority and the Rescue 1122.

He demanded the government to immediately restore the National Cadet Corps (NCC) training in colleges in order to equip the youth with civil defence training.

He also demanded to reactivate the Girls Guide and Scouts. The JI leader also urged the government to convene a national security conference to bring all political parties together for the defence of the country.

He said India, Israel and the United States are part of a “satanic nexus” and criticised them for their crimes against humanity.

At a convention organised by the Palestine Foundation Pakistan, prominent scholars condemned India’s aggressive posturing toward Pakistan, calling on the international community to restrain the Modi government.

The other speakers, including Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi, Allama Akhlaq Ahmed Akhlaq, Allama Nisar Qalandari, Allama Furqan Abidi, Allama Sajjad Shabbir, Allama Ali Irfan, and Ali Kamran Abidi, said that the entire Pakistani nation stood united like an iron wall in defence of our homeland.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2025