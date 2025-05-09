Challengers, Strikers win in National Women’s T20

KARACHI: Captain Rameen Shamim’s all-round show led Challengers to a four-wicket victory over Stars in their second-round match of the National Women’s T20 tournament here at the Oval Academy Ground on Thursday.

Rameen first bagged two wickets for 17 runs and then made an unbeaten 12-ball 21 featuring two fours and one six in the last over, after walking in to bat at 88-5, to help Challengers register first win in the tournament as they chased the 118-run target in 19.2 overs.

Challengers’ opener Sadaf Shamas made 32 laced with three fours and one six while Natalia Parvaiz (18) and Aliya Riaz (17) also kept the scorecard ticking. For Stars, Tuba Hassan claimed three wickets for 26 runs.

Earlier after opting to bat first, Stars made a modest 116 in 20 overs. Sidra Nawaz (27 not out), Sidra Amin (23), Tuba Hassan (22) and Samiya Afsar (21) were the main scorers.

Apart from Rameen, Zaib-un-Nisa picked up two wickets, while Tasmia Rubab and Momina Riasat took one each.

Rameen was declared player-of-the-match.

In another match of the second round, Strikers registered a seven-wicket win over Invincibles to open their account in the tournament as they chased the 135-run target with five balls to spare.

Invincibles’ Saiqa Riaz hit a 49-ball 58 with eight fours and one six, while added 80-runs

with fellow opener Muneeba Ali (31).

For Strikers, Umm-e-Hani (3-18) and Zunash Abdul Sattar (2-17) shared five wickets among them as Invincibles were helped to 134-7 with Omaima Sohail striking three fours in her 10-ball 18.

In turn, Strikers’ skipper Gull Feroza (41 off 38, five fours) stitched a valuable 69-run stand with Zoofishan Ayyaz (29 off 35, four fours) to steer the chase.

Player-of-the-match Eyman Fatima cracked an unbeaten 42 off 31 balls with six fours and one six.

For Invincibles, Neha Sharmeen claimed two wickets for 14 runs in three overs.

Scores in brief:

Challengers beat Stars by four wickets at the Oval Academy Ground.

STARS 116 20 overs (Sidra Nawaz 27 not out, Sidra Amin 23, Tuba Hassan 22, Samiya Afsar 21; Rameen Shamim 2-17, Zaib-un-Nisa 2-24); CHALLENGERS 117-6 in 19.2 overs (Sadaf Shamas 32, Rameen Shamim 21 not out; Tuba Hassan 3-26)

Strikers beat Invincibles by seven wickets at the National Bank Stadium.

INVINCIBLES 134-7 in 20 overs (Saiqa Riaz 58, Muneeba Ali 31; Umm-e-Hani 3-18, Zunash Abdul Sattar 2-17); STRIKERS 135-3 in 19.1 overs (Eyman Fatima 42 not out, Gull Feroza 41,

Zoofishan Ayyaz 29; Neha Sharmeen 2-14).

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2025