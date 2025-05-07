May 9 riots: SC CB rules civilians can be tried in military courts

With two judges dissenting, the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench (CB) on Wednesday gave its go-ahead for civilians involved in the May 9, 2023 riots to be tried in military courts.

The case pertains to the military trials and the subsequent sentencing of civilians for their role in attacks on army installations during the riots that followed ex-premier Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, 2023.

The 5-2 ruling came as the CB accepted a set of 38 intra-court appeals (ICAs) moved by the federal and provincial gover­nments as well as Shuhada Forum Balochistan, among others, against the widely-praised October 2023 ruling that declared that trying the accused civilians in military courts violated the Constitution.

The bench — led by Justice Aminuddin Khan and also including Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, and Shahid Bilal Hassan — had been reviewing whether the trial of civilians in military courts was Constitutional or not.

Justice Aminuddin announced the 10-page short order of the majority ruling.

On the other hand, Justices Mandokhail and Afghan dissented from the verdict, dismissing the appeals in a separate order and upholding the earlier ruling that declared military trials as null and void.

That Oct 23, 2023 verdict by a five-member bench — led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justices Munib Akhtar, Yayha Afridi, Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Ayesha A. Malik — had declared the military trials of civilians as unconstitutional by a majority of 4-1.

While the bench unanimously emphasised that the cases of the May 9 suspects will proceed before criminal courts, the majority ruling had struck down Section 2(1)d(i) and 2(1)(d)(ii) and Section 59(4) of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

In today’s pivotal verdict, the constitutional bench — formed under the 26th Amendment — restored those sections of the Army Act.

The short order stated that by a majority of five judges, “Intra Court Appeal No.5/2023 and other connected appeals are allowed and the impugned judgment, dated 23.10.2023, […] is set aside.

“Whereas, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhter Afghan dismissed the aforesaid Intra Court Appeals.

On December 13, 2024, the SC’s constitutional bench conditionally allowed military courts to pronounce reserved verdicts of 85 civilians who were in custody for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

Subsequently, on December 21, military courts sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement. Days later, another 60 civilians were handed jail terms for a similar period over the matter.

On January 2, the mercy petitions of 19 accused were accepted on humanitarian grounds, while 48 other pleas have been processed to Courts of Appeal.

The sentencing of civilians by military courts was not only condemned by the PTI, but the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union also raised concerns, saying the move contradicted international laws.

More to follow