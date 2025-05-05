Six children including four sisters die of suffocation in Sargodha

Six children, including four sisters, died on Monday due to suffocation in Sargodha, Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

“The family went out after cleaning the wheat drum in the house. The children went inside the wheat drum while lying down to play, getting stuck in the process and eventually suffocating to death,” its report read.

The incident took place in Chak number 12, Jinnah Colony in Sargodha district of Punjab.

The deceased children’s names were Saima, Amna, Sawera, Dua Fatima, Sonia and Maryam, the statement added.

Yesterday, two siblings lost their lives due to suffocation after accidentally getting locked inside an iron drum while playing hide-and-seek at their home at Chak 60/5-L, Burjwala.

In January, at least five children from a family, including four siblings and their cousin, were found dead due to suffocation caused by smoke from burning coals used to keep warm.