E-Paper | May 05, 2025

Boxing champion Usman Wazeer lauded by Sindh CM for victory over Indian opponent

Imtiaz Ali Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 02:01pm
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah meets with boxing champion Usman Wazeer at the CM House in Karachi on May 5. — X/@SindhCMHouse
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah meets with boxing champion Usman Wazeer at the CM House in Karachi on May 5. — X/@SindhCMHouse

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday met with boxing champion Usman Wazeer to congratulate him on his recent victory over an Indian opponent at an international tournament in Bangkok.

The meeting took place at the CM House and was also attended by Sindh Sports Minister Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar, MPA Asif Musa, and Secretary to the CM Rahim Shaikh.

Wazeer had scored a knockout against India’s S. Eswaran in the first round.

Murad described the victory as “Pakistan’s first major sporting achievement during India’s war hysteria”. He praised Wazeer’s accomplishment as a moment of national pride, announcing the provincial government’s full support.

He revealed plans to send Wazeer for competing in the World Open Championship, stating that participation at that level would significantly enhance his international ranking.

He further announced financial assistance and access to modern training facilities for the boxer.

The chief minister also directed the sports minister to provide him with the best training, according to state-run PTV News.

In a symbolic gesture, Wazeer presented his winning boxing gloves to the CM as a gift.

“I am truly proud of your hard work and victory. Your 16th consecutive win is a source of pride for the nation,” Murad said.

