Barrister Saif briefs US diplomat on cases against Imran

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif on Saturday briefed the minister of the political section and acting deputy head of the mission at the US Embassy Zach Harkenrider on what he called politically-motivated cases against political prisoners, including founder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan.

An official statement issued here said that Mr Saif met deputy head of the US Embassy in Islamabad where both sides discussed the tense situation between Pakistan and India following the ‘false flag’ operation in Pahalgam.

The discussions also covered regional peace, law and order, and the political climate at both national and provincial levels, the statement said, adding that Mr Saif strongly condemned India’s baseless allegations post-Pahalgam and highlighted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s war-mongering behaviour.

The statement said that the KP government’s spokesperson briefed the US diplomat on ‘politically-motivated’ and ‘fabricated’ cases against political prisoners, including PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

The two sides also discussed development issues in the province, especially in the merged districts.

Mr Saif stated that the KP government was specially focusing on development of the merged areas, and emphasised that the provincial government was investing heavily in improving law and order, education, and health sectors for the welfare of the people.

The US diplomat appreciated the provincial government’s initiatives for public welfare and assured full cooperation from the United States, the statement said.

