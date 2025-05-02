Telecom regulator clarifies notification of YouTube shutdown is old

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday issued a statement clarifying that a notice about the shutdown of video-sharing platform YouTube is from 2012.

Then-prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf ordered the immediate shutdown of YouTube in September 2012, in the aftermath of protests against the anti-Islam film Innocence of Muslims.

According to today’s statement, the telecom body noted that the press release is circulating on social media, causing confusion about the status of the site.

“It has come to the attention of the PTA that an old press release regarding the shutdown of YouTube in Pakistan — originally issued in September 2012 in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court … is being recirculated online, causing unnecessary confusion among the public,” the statement read.

“PTA clarifies that the content being circulated is outdated and irrelevant to the current circumstances. At present, no instructions have been issued by PTA to block or shut down YouTube or any other social media platform,” it added.

The public was advised to rely solely on the telecom body’s official website and verified social media accounts for accurate information.