E-Paper | May 02, 2025

Telecom regulator clarifies notification of YouTube shutdown is old

Umaid Ali Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 10:01pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday issued a statement clarifying that a notice about the shutdown of video-sharing platform YouTube is from 2012.

Then-prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf ordered the immediate shutdown of YouTube in September 2012, in the aftermath of protests against the anti-Islam film Innocence of Muslims.

According to today’s statement, the telecom body noted that the press release is circulating on social media, causing confusion about the status of the site.

“It has come to the attention of the PTA that an old press release regarding the shutdown of YouTube in Pakistan — originally issued in September 2012 in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court … is being recirculated online, causing unnecessary confusion among the public,” the statement read.

“PTA clarifies that the content being circulated is outdated and irrelevant to the current circumstances. At present, no instructions have been issued by PTA to block or shut down YouTube or any other social media platform,” it added.

The public was advised to rely solely on the telecom body’s official website and verified social media accounts for accurate information.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

NCDs in Pakistan

NCDs in Pakistan

Zafar Mirza
We must effectively implement preventative policies, regulatory, managerial, educational interventions and reliable health services.

Editorial

Defiant unity
Updated 02 May, 2025

Defiant unity

State has an opportunity to capitalise on unity, and address social and political crises, ensuring that no obvious vulnerabilities remain for enemies to exploit.
Points to ponder
02 May, 2025

Points to ponder

FOR the people of Pakistan to successfully confront the multiple crises the country faces, it is important to...
Protesting doctors
02 May, 2025

Protesting doctors

THE stand-off between the Punjab government and protesting doctors and nurses has now entered a critical point, with...
War clouds
Updated 01 May, 2025

War clouds

This is a highly dangerous game which can have unpredictable ramifications for the entire region.
Tax proposals
01 May, 2025

Tax proposals

THE government must treat the tax proposals of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the FY26...
Labour rights
01 May, 2025

Labour rights

ON Labour Day, Pakistan must reframe its narrative on trade unions and restore labour rights. Beset with a raft of...