E-Paper | May 02, 2025

Shares at PSX soar as investor confidence returns

Dawn.com Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 03:01pm
This screengrab shows activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange at around 12pm on Friday. — PSX data portal
This screengrab shows activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange at around 12pm on Friday. — PSX data portal

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) bounced back on Friday after a steep plunge on Wednesday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index increased by 3,150 points, or 2.83 per cent, to stand at 114,476.98 from the last close of 113,954.55 at 12pm.

On Wednesday, the market had plunged by more than 3,500 points.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director research at Chase Securities, noted, “The market is tracking India-Pakistan tensions, and some news flow has indicated de-escalation, prompting a rebound today.”

He continued that investors are now awaiting inflation data due later today and the monetary policy announcement on Monday, with expectations of a rate cut ranging from 50 to 100 basis points.

“Additionally, Pakistan’s IMF [International Monetary Fund] board approval is scheduled for the 9th. As a result, market participants are primarily focused on developments regarding regional tensions, interest rates, and the upcoming IMF decision.”

Awais Ashraf, director of research at AKD Securities, also attributed the increase to the lack of any military action from India.

“[This] has boosted investor confidence, prompting them to take positions in stocks that align well with Pakistan’s improving economic conditions.”

In recent days, Washington urged India and Pakistan to work with each other to de-escalate tensions and arrive at a “responsible solution.”

The US State Department has said it was in touch with the nuclear-armed neighbours at multiple levels and Secretary of State Marco Rubio held calls on Wednesday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

