AI system for cross-border trade

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani technology company has introduced AI Faceless Operations, a fully automated, round-the-clock system designed to digitalise and streamline cross-border trade processes.

The solution aims to address major inefficiencies in the trade sector, which currently suffers an estimated annual loss of $36 billion due to outdated, paper-based systems that threaten up to 3 million jobs.

The tech company ‘Galaxefi’ has launched a multilingual, AI-powered virtual assistant that enables users to manage trade operations through simple voice or chat commands.

The assistant can automatically complete shipment details, generate customs and regulatory documents, provide real-time cargo tracking, and issue alerts in case of exceptions or delays.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said that the new system is designed to operate without human oversight, making it ideal for around-the-clock logistics support.

These AI agents allow businesses, particularly SMEs and logistics providers, to manage peak-season demand without hiring additional staff.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2025