KP govt to install emergency sirens across province amid rising tensions with India

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday announced the installation of emergency alert sirens across 29 districts to minimise risks to civilians in case of any potential aerial threats in the wake of the recent escalation with India, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Tensions between the two countries have spiked following the April 22 attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, marking one of the deadliest assaults in the region since 2000. India has implied cross-border links without evidence, while Pakistan vehemently rejected the allegation and called for a neutral probe.

“The emergency sirens are to be installed in high-risk areas to maximise coverage. The move aims to provide real-time alerts and warn the citizens beforehand in the case of an aerial threat,” the report said.

As per a notification issued by the Directorate of Civil Defence KP, citizens are advised to “immediately seek shelter if they hear a siren”. They have also been instructed to avoid going outside and prioritise the safety of children, women, and the elderly in the event of a siren alert.

The concerned district administrations have been directed to ensure the timely installation of the sirens and their maintenance.

The districts include Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Kohat, Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Malakand, Lower Dir, Lower Chitral, Kurram, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Haripur, Mansehra, Upper Dir, Shangla, Buner, Lakki Marwat, Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Battagram, Tank, and Orakzai.

“The general public has been strictly discouraged from engaging in spreading rumours and mocking or misusing the sirens. The measure intends to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens in times of potential conflict,” said the report.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan will not initiate any escalation against India but warned of a strong response if provoked.

Other friendly countries and global powers have sought de-escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India — including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Turkiye, and Qatar.