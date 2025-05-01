E-Paper | May 01, 2025

Trump Organisation inks deal for Qatar golf club, villas

AFP Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 1, 2025 06:54am
ERIC Trump, the US president’s son, looks over the proposed infrastructure plan ahead of a signing ceremony with Qatar’s Diar and Dar Global company.—AFP
ERIC Trump, the US president’s son, looks over the proposed infrastructure plan ahead of a signing ceremony with Qatar’s Diar and Dar Global company.—AFP

DOHA: The Trump Organisation signed its first development deal in Qatar on Wednesday to build a golf course and residential villas near the capital Doha, real estate firm Qatari Diar said.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organisation and the US president’s son, attended the signing ceremony with Qatari Diar and a second real estate developement partner, Dar Global.

The 18-hole Trump International Golf Course and Trump Villas are to be constructed as part of a major government-backed development scheme unveiled last year, the Simaisma Project, which will also include a theme park and a marina.

“We are incredibly proud to expand the Trump brand into Qatar through this exceptional collaboration with Qatari Diar and Dar Global,” Eric Trump said in a statement.

“Trump International Golf Club Simaisma and our luxury villa community will reflect our highest standards of quality,” he added.

Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, Qatar’s municipality minister and chairman of Qatari Diar, said: “We are delighted to partner with Dar Global to bring the prestigious Trump brand to Simaisma.”

“Through this collaboration, we look forward to further strengthening Qatar’s position as a preferred destination for investment, tourism and luxury living, both regionally and internationally,” he added.

The Trump Organisation has already partnered with Saudi developer Dar Global on a high-rise apartment complex in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, a luxury building in Dubai and a hotel complex in Oman.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

War clouds
Updated 01 May, 2025

War clouds

This is a highly dangerous game which can have unpredictable ramifications for the entire region.
Tax proposals
01 May, 2025

Tax proposals

THE government must treat the tax proposals of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the FY26...
Labour rights
01 May, 2025

Labour rights

ON Labour Day, Pakistan must reframe its narrative on trade unions and restore labour rights. Beset with a raft of...
Tribunal delays
30 Apr, 2025

Tribunal delays

IS justice to be delayed till such time that it becomes meaningless? At least that is the impression one gleans from...
Missing growth
30 Apr, 2025

Missing growth

PAKISTAN faces a paradox: its economy has been stabilising but growth remains elusive. The ‘feel good’ part of...
Info wars
Updated 30 Apr, 2025

Info wars

Indian state and media would do well to adopt a more rational approach, and stop spreading anti-Pakistan hatred.