Trump Organisation inks deal for Qatar golf club, villas

DOHA: The Trump Organisation signed its first development deal in Qatar on Wednesday to build a golf course and residential villas near the capital Doha, real estate firm Qatari Diar said.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organisation and the US president’s son, attended the signing ceremony with Qatari Diar and a second real estate developement partner, Dar Global.

The 18-hole Trump International Golf Course and Trump Villas are to be constructed as part of a major government-backed development scheme unveiled last year, the Simaisma Project, which will also include a theme park and a marina.

“We are incredibly proud to expand the Trump brand into Qatar through this exceptional collaboration with Qatari Diar and Dar Global,” Eric Trump said in a statement.

“Trump International Golf Club Simaisma and our luxury villa community will reflect our highest standards of quality,” he added.

Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, Qatar’s municipality minister and chairman of Qatari Diar, said: “We are delighted to partner with Dar Global to bring the prestigious Trump brand to Simaisma.”

“Through this collaboration, we look forward to further strengthening Qatar’s position as a preferred destination for investment, tourism and luxury living, both regionally and internationally,” he added.

The Trump Organisation has already partnered with Saudi developer Dar Global on a high-rise apartment complex in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, a luxury building in Dubai and a hotel complex in Oman.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2025