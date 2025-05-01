Rising militancy, democratic backsliding headline HRCP’s human rights report

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Wednesday released its annual State of Human Rights in Pakistan report, which highlighted the country’s deteriorating security situation and democratic backsliding.

Amnesty International, in a statement last year, observed that human rights abuses remained “rampant” in Pakistan. Reports of extra-judicial killings, harassment of human rights defenders, mass arrests, military trials of civilians and violation of freedom of the press were some of the concerns listed by the rights group.

HRCP’s report was launched at an event held at a hotel in Islamabad, where the Commission’s Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt, Co-chairperson Munizae Jahangir, General Secretary Haris Khalil and members Nasreen Azhar and Hina Jilani addressed the ceremony. The event was attended by journalists, human rights defenders, and transgender rights activists.

Butt highlighted the pressing human rights concerns in the country and called for “national reconciliation to steer Pakistan back on the right track under a democratic framework”.

“The country’s progress depends on upholding human rights, maintaining the rule of law, and improving the overall law and order situation,” he emphasised.

The report identified escalating violence, enforced disappearances, restrictions on freedoms and a breakdown in law and order among key issues Pakistan faced last year.

Butt highlighted the multifaceted crisis, stating, “Human rights have declined alarmingly, leading to widespread mental distress among the population due to inflation, joblessness, and blatant violations of the law.” He pointed out the poor state of law and order, with 1,166 terrorist attacks in 2024, resulting in 2,546 fatalities — a 66 per cent increase in fatalities compared to 2023.

“The state has failed” in its duty to protect its citizens, Butt asserted, citing the “Kurram battlefield” where 250 people were killed and a November incident that claimed 52 lives. Retaliatory violence further exacerbated the situation, leading to the deaths of 80 people, including 24 victims of mob lynchings, according to the report.

The report also shed light on the prevalence of alleged extrajudicial killings, with 108 police encounters reported. Sindh alone accounted for 3,856 encounters, resulting in the deaths of 341 suspects. The HRCP expressed grave concern over this alarming trend.

Another critical issue highlighted was the persistent problem of enforced disappearances. The report detailed instances of individuals being “kidnapped in the nights,” with families denied access and legal provisions to lawyers.

The HRCP emphasised the “profound mental anguish” inflicted upon the families of missing persons, describing it as an “unfortunate situation” with lasting consequences. The report unequivocally stated that “force disappearance perpetrators violate the constitution and international laws,” including the sanctity of private spaces.

The failure to produce arrested individuals in court within 24 hours, often followed by the discovery of their bodies, was strongly condemned by the Commission. The report acknowledged the treatment of growing movements in Balochistan and Sindh, such as the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

Political leaders in Gilgit-Baltistan have also faced similar restrictions, with eight reportedly on the Exit Control List.

The HRCP report also raised serious concerns about the shrinking space for freedom of speech and expression. Restrictions on internet connectivity, including the social media platform X, were noted.

The report noted that journalists became increasingly vulnerable, with 162 incidents of attacks and 6 journalists killed by unknown individuals in 2024. The HRCP reminded the state of its constitutional obligation to ensure freedom of expression and freedom of faith.

The “misuse of religious material for blackmail and subsequent arrests by the Federal Investigation Agency,” often stemming from WhatsApp activity, was highlighted as a worrying trend.

Additionally, the 35 incidents targeting the Ahmadiyya community and the desecration of their graves, were documented. Five individuals from the Ahmadiyya community were killed, the report stated citing the Jamaat-i-Ahmadiyya press section.

The report further condemned the rise in mob lynchings based on allegations, citing incidents in Swat, Sargodha, Umerkot and Quetta, where only the intervention of law enforcement prevented further fatalities.

In 2024 alone, Pakistan witnessed 405 ‘honour’ killings, with 24 allegedly involving police personnel. The increasing prevalence of cybercrimes, with 321 cases reported, mostly in Punjab, also drew the HRCP’s concern.

In conclusion, the HRCP report paints a stark picture of a deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan, urging the state to take immediate and concrete steps to address these critical issues. The Commission expressed deep concern and called for accountability for perpetrators of human rights violations.