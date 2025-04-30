E-Paper | April 30, 2025

One assailant killed as police team comes under gun attack in KP’s Bannu

Umar Bacha Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 02:12pm

One unidentified assailant was killed and another escaped with injuries when a police team they attacked retaliated by firing gunshots at them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, according to an official.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Saddar police station near Kot Adil.

According to Bannu Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan, Station House Office (SHO) Waseem Sajjad and his personnel were on a routine patrol when two unidentified men opened fire on them.

“The policemen fired back at them, killing one of the attackers and injuring the other, who managed to escape from the scene,” he continued.

The official further said the SHO and a constable named Hayatullah suffered injuries and were shifted to the hospital. Both of them are out of danger.

The RPO said that he and Bannu DPO Saleem Abbas Kalachi immediately reached the hospital to enquire after the health of the injured.

“A police operation is under way to find the person, while the deceased attacker has been shifted to the hospital for identification,” he added.

“Modern weapons, hand grenades, Kalashnikovs, and ammunition were recovered found on the slain attacker.”

Last week on Friday, security officials killed six terrorists in Bannu and injured four in a military operation, according to the ISPR.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

