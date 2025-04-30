Ex-PM Ashraf, others cleared in three rental power cases

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday discharged former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and several other individuals in three high-profile references linked to the controversial Rental Power Projects (RPPs), marking a significant development in cases that had symbolised allegations of large-scale financial mismanagement during the last PPP-led government (2008-2013).
The court announced the discharge of 11 individuals, including Mr Ashraf, in the long-running Karkey Ship Rental Power reference, where the National Accountability Bureau had alleged corruption amounting to Rs22 billion.
The Turkish energy company involved, Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretim A.S., had also filed a $1.2bn arbitration claim against Pakistan at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). The claim was later withdrawn, reportedly following backchannel negotiations facilitated by the Pakistani government.
In a second reference concerning the Bakhi Power Project in Sheikhupura, the court discharged six more individuals, including a former chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda).
Separately, in the Sharqpur Power Project reference, the court acquitted all accused, effectively closing proceedings in all three major cases.
The Rental Power Projects were introduced during the PPP’s tenure to address the chronic power shortages plaguing the country. However, the initiative was marred by widespread allegations of corruption, inefficiency and lack of transparency.
Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2025