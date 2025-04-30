E-Paper | April 30, 2025

Ex-PM Ashraf, others cleared in three rental power cases

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 10:05am

ISLAMABAD: An acco­untability court in Islam­abad on Tuesday discha­r­ged former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and several other individuals in three high-profile references linked to the controversial Rental Power Pro­jects (RPPs), marking a significant development in cases that had symbolised allegations of large-scale financial mismanagement during the last PPP-led government (2008-2013).

The court announced the discharge of 11 individuals, including Mr Ash­raf, in the long-running Karkey Ship Rental Power reference, where the Nat­ional Accountability Bur­eau had alleged corruption amounting to Rs22 billion.

The Turkish energy com­pany involved, Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uret­­im A.S., had also filed a $1.2bn arbitration claim against Pakistan at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). The claim was later withdrawn, reportedly following backchannel negotiations facilitated by the Pakistani government.

In a second reference concerning the Bakhi Power Project in Sheikhu­pura, the court discharged six more individuals, in­­c­luding a former chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda).

Separately, in the Sha­rqpur Power Project reference, the court acquitted all accused, effectively closing proceedings in all three major cases.

The Rental Power Pro­jects were introduced during the PPP’s tenure to ad­­dress the chronic power shortages plaguing the co­­untry. However, the initiative was marred by widespread allegations of corruption, inefficiency and lack of transparency.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2025

