E-Paper | April 28, 2025

India says deal signed with France for 26 Rafale fighter jets

AFP Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 04:48pm
French Rafale fighter jets sit on the main deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, during its anchor at the Mormugao Port, in Goa on January 4, 2025, as part of a joint Indo-French naval exercise Varuna. — AFP
French Rafale fighter jets sit on the main deck of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, during its anchor at the Mormugao Port, in Goa on January 4, 2025, as part of a joint Indo-French naval exercise Varuna. — AFP

India has signed a contract to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets from France for its navy, New Delhi’s defence ministry said on Monday, with the multi-billion-dollar deal to include both single and twin-seat planes.

“We have signed the deal for 26 Rafale jets,” a spokesperson for India’s defence ministry told AFP.

When delivered, the jets would join 36 French-made Rafale fighters already acquired by New Delhi as part of its efforts to rapidly modernise its military hardware.

The Indian government first announced its intention to procure 26 Rafales in 2023, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited France for the Bastille Day celebrations.

The jets made by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation are expected to operate from Indian-made aircraft carriers, replacing the Russian MiG-29K jets.

“The Rafale-Marine is a carrier-borne combat-ready aircraft with proven operational capabilities in a maritime environment. The delivery of these aircraft would be completed by 2030, with the crew undergoing training in France and India,” the statement by the Indian Ministry of Defence said.

Indian media reports suggest that the deal would include training, equipment, weapons and other related logistical support for the Indian military.

Despite historical ties with Russia as its key supplier for military equipment, India has diversified with key purchases including from France as well as from the United States and Israel.

It also marks another step in India’s long-standing reliance on French military hardware, including Mirage 2000 jets bought in the 1980s and Scorpene-class submarines ordered in 2005.

Additional input from Reuters.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

At heat’s mercy
Updated 28 Apr, 2025

At heat’s mercy

The current heatwave is a dire warning of what lies ahead if Pakistan fails to confront the realities of climate change.
Culture war
28 Apr, 2025

Culture war

THE heightened tensions between India and Pakistan have sealed the fate of Abir Gulaal. Slated for a May release and...
Haj mismanagement
28 Apr, 2025

Haj mismanagement

THE relevant authorities in Pakistan are often blamed for negligence and poor management when it comes to Haj...
From gains to gaps
27 Apr, 2025

From gains to gaps

AS we mark World Immunisation Week 2025 — themed ‘Immunisation for All is Humanly Possible’ — we are faced...
Crisis talks
Updated 28 Apr, 2025

Crisis talks

Sense needs to be restored so that the Pahalgam attack may be independently investigated and the victims given justice.
BYC women in jail
27 Apr, 2025

BYC women in jail

THE detained Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Mahrang Baloch and other BYC activists, including women, are reported...