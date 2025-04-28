India says deal signed with France for 26 Rafale fighter jets

India has signed a contract to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets from France for its navy, New Delhi’s defence ministry said on Monday, with the multi-billion-dollar deal to include both single and twin-seat planes.

“We have signed the deal for 26 Rafale jets,” a spokesperson for India’s defence ministry told AFP.

When delivered, the jets would join 36 French-made Rafale fighters already acquired by New Delhi as part of its efforts to rapidly modernise its military hardware.

The Indian government first announced its intention to procure 26 Rafales in 2023, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited France for the Bastille Day celebrations.

The jets made by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation are expected to operate from Indian-made aircraft carriers, replacing the Russian MiG-29K jets.

“The Rafale-Marine is a carrier-borne combat-ready aircraft with proven operational capabilities in a maritime environment. The delivery of these aircraft would be completed by 2030, with the crew undergoing training in France and India,” the statement by the Indian Ministry of Defence said.

Indian media reports suggest that the deal would include training, equipment, weapons and other related logistical support for the Indian military.

Despite historical ties with Russia as its key supplier for military equipment, India has diversified with key purchases including from France as well as from the United States and Israel.

It also marks another step in India’s long-standing reliance on French military hardware, including Mirage 2000 jets bought in the 1980s and Scorpene-class submarines ordered in 2005.

Additional input from Reuters.