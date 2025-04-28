CCI meeting to decide canals issue to be held today: Sharjeel Memon

The federal government has convened a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for today (Monday) to discuss the matter of the much-contested six new canals on the Indus River, according to Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the ambitious Cholistan project to irrigate South Punjab’s lands on February 15 amid public uproar and strong reservations in Sindh.

After months of protests from various fragments of society as well as opposition from Sindh, the federal government on April 23 announced it was halting the contentious project until a consensus on the issue could be reached in the CCI. The decision came amid uncertainty created by India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) last week.

While the government had earlier decided to convene the CCI meeting on May 2, Memon said today that the huddle had been moved earlier and would be held in the evening today.

“[Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif] has summoned a meeting of the CCI today on the request of the Sindh government,” Memon said in a statement issued by his spokesperson Husain Mansoor.

“The CCI meeting chaired by the prime minister will be held in Islamabad in the evening today,” the statement said, adding that a decision on the canals’ matter will be made there.

“Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will attend the meeting on behalf of Sindh,” Memon confirmed.

“A decision will be made as per the discussion between [PPP Chairman] Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the prime minister, and the issue of canals will end,” he said, referring to Friday’s meeting between the coalition allies.

The scheduling of the meeting earlier comes amid increasing concerns of traders and the business community as protests against the project have paralysed interprovincial traffic by blocking national highways in parts of Sindh.

The legal fraternity has been staging a sit-in at the Babarloi bypass in Sindh’s Khairpur district since April 18.

Speaking to Geo News, Memon confirmed that the Sindh government had made the request for the meeting to be moved ahead due to the ongoing protests.

The minister noted that the CCI meeting was to be called on May 2, but despite that, “some groups refused to end the protests until the CCI meeting happens and its [decision’s] formal announcement” is made.

“In light of that, the Sindh government requested the prime minister to summon the meeting today, and it is set to take place in the evening in Islamabad,” Memon added.

Responding to a query, he said the provincial government had requested earlier as well to call the meeting “soon but considering the state of the country at the moment, it was difficult”.

“We had to appeal again as transport had come to a halt due to the protests, resulting in economic loss for businesses as well as farmers,” the minister stressed.

Asked about the Sindh government’s plan of action if the protests on highways continued even after the CCI meeting, Memon said: “We are hopeful that if we don’t give them an excuse, even though there was no excuse before either, but the government believes in dialogue.”

He highlighted, “The public interest is important to us at the moment as it was creating issues for the business community and the farmers.”

In a statement posted by the Sindh Information Department on X today, Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar said the government acknowledged the right to peaceful protest but requested the lawyers not to create difficulties for the public.

He asserted that no legal action would be taken against those protesting peacefully and urged the lawyers to “keep an eye on miscreants around them”.

Transporters to hold protest outside Sindh CM House today

To protest the continued blockade, the All Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance (APGTA) has announced plans to hold a demonstration outside the Sindh CM House in Karachi at 4pm today (Monday).

Yesterday, Nisar Jafry of the APGTA said he had received a call from Memon — also Sindh’s transport minister — requesting him to call off today’s rally with the assurance that the roads will be cleared soon.

Jafry said that the movement of around 30,000 trucks and oil tankers was impeded. He said that on average, one vehicle carries goods worth Rs10 million, be they meant for import, export or locally produced.

In his statement, Memon had called on all political parties and the legal community to reopen the roads to ensure the smooth flow of goods transport, so that no one suffers any further financial or economic loss.

Manufacturers said they have been forced to halt production due to a shortage of raw material, while port authorities also anticipate serious congestion.

The past few months have seen nationwide protests from political parties, including the ruling coalition ally PPP, and residents against the proposed project. The Sindh Assembly also passed a unanimous resolution against the project in March.