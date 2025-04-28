14 months after polls, two-thirds of election disputes still undecided

ISLAMABAD: More than 14 months after the Feb 8, 2024 general elections, nearly two-thirds of petitions challenging results in national and provincial assembly constituencies remain undecided, according to a report by the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen).

Between February 1 and April 20, 2025, election tribunals decided 24 petitions related to the 2024 general elections, bringing the total number of decided petitions to 136, or 36.5 per cent of the total 372 matters being heard across four provinces. Of these, 26pc relate to Nati­onal Assembly seats and 42pc to provincial assembly seats.

Of the 24 petitions decided, 21 were from Punjab, two from Baloc­histan, and one from Sindh. In Punjab, two tribunals in Lahore decided eight cases, one in Rawa­lpindi decided seven, and one in Bahawalpur decided six.

The two tribunals in Quetta disposed of one case each, while a tribunal in Karachi disposed of only one case. No petitions from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were decided during this period.

Despite an increase in the number of petitions decided in Punjab compared to previous months, the overall pace of decisions has slowed, Fafen said.

This may be because four tribunals remained largely dysfunctional during the reporting period, including two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one in Punjab, and the sole tribunal of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

To date, Balochistan’s three election tribunals have collectively decided 43 (83pc) of the total 51 petitions filed for national and provincial constituencies in the province. Punjab’s eight tribunals have decided 66 (34pc) of 192 petitions. Sindh’s five tribunals have decided 18 (22pc) of 83 petitions. KP’s six tribunals have decided nine (21pc) of 42 petitions.

Of the 136 petitions decided so far, 133 were dismissed and three were accepted. Among the 133 dismissals, 52 were dismissed on non-maintainability grounds, including 10 related to National Assembly constituencies and 42 to provincial assembly constituencies.

Petitioners

The independent candidates supported by PTI make the largest group of petitioners, with 55pc of total petitions filed by them, followed by PML-N candidates (13pc), PPP candidates (8pc), unaffiliated independent candidates (7pc) and JUI-F candidates (6pc).

As many as 16 other party candidates cumulatively account for the remaining 11pc of the petitions.

Around 56pc petitions of independent candidates, 50pc of PPP candidates, 42pc each of PML-N and JUI-F candidates, and 58pc of those by other parties have been decided so far.

The returned candidates belonging to PML-N make the largest group of defendants with 39pc of the petitions challenging their victory, followed by PTI-backed candidates (16pc), MQM-P candidates and PPP candidates (13pc each), unaffiliated independents (6pc), and JUI-F (5pc).

As many as 11 other defendant parties’ candidates cumulatively acc­o­unt for the remaining 8pc petitions.

Around 58pc petitions filed against unaffiliated independents, 45pc against PTI-backed independents, 39pc against JUI-P candidates, 36pc each against PML-N and PPP candidates, 27pc against MQM-P candidates, and 21pc against other parties’ candidates have been decided so far.

Appeals

According to the Fafen report, 54 decisions of election tribunals have been contested before the Supreme Court. Among these, three appeals were initiated by the winning candidates against whom election petitions were accepted.

Additionally, 51 appeals have been filed against the rejection of election petitions by respective election tribunals. Among these, four have been heard and dismissed by the Supreme Court. The remaining 47 appeals are still under adjudication.

Of the 51 petitions filed against the dismissal of election petitions, 11 were lodged by losing candidates of the National Assembly elections. Similarly, 40 were submitted by losing candidates of provincial assembly elections, including 24 from Balochistan, 12 from Punjab, and four from Sindh.

Among the 51 appeals filed against the rejection of election petitions, 22 have been filed by PTI-backed independent candidates, six by PPPP candidates, five by the PML-N candidates, four by JUIP candidates, three by independent candidates, and two each by the National Party, Awami National Party, and Jamhoori Watan Party candidates.

Similarly, one petition each was filed by candidates from the Hazara Democratic Party, Balochistan National Party, Balochistan National Party Awami, Khadameen-i-Sindh, and Balochistan Awami Party candidates.

In terms of the respondents, 25 appeals were filed against the winners of PML-N, six against PPP, five against independent candidates backed by the PTI, four each against the MQM-P, JUI-F, and unaffiliated independent candidates, two against National Party, and one against the winner belonging to Balochistan Awami Party.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2025