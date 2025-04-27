London hoping to host 2029 World Athletics Championships

London hopes to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, the Mayor of London and Athletic Ventures announced on Sunday ahead of the 45th running of the London Marathon.

A formal expression of interest will be submitted to World Athletics in September, with the bid contingent on securing 45 million pounds ($59.91 million) in government support.

A feasibility study projects a record-breaking economic and social impact of over 400 million pounds, UK Athletics, Mayor Sadiq Khan and Athletic Ventures said in a statement on Sunday.

Athletic Ventures is a joint venture between UK Athletics (UKA), Great Run Company and London Marathon Events.

London followed up on the 2012 Olympics by hosting a successful world championships in 2017, with sell-out crowds for all the evening sessions at the Olympic Stadium.

“London 2017 showed the world what this city and this country can do,” said UKA President Denise Lewis, who was part of the team that secured the 2017 bid.

“It was an incredible example of how we can unite behind a vision full stadiums, global energy, and a lasting impact. I know we can do it again in 2029.”

Sunday’s London Marathon provided the springboard for the announcement, with 56,000 runners expected to take part.

The bid for 2029 is part of a wider vision to redefine the delivery of major international events in the UK, said Lewis, the Olympic heptathlon gold medallist in 2000 in Sydney.

Birmingham in England has been selected to host the 2026 European Athletics Championships.