Several killed as driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd

AFP Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 11:56am
An ambulance is parked at the site of the Lapu Lapu day block party, where a vehicle drove into a crowd killing several people in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 26, 2025.— Reuters
Police work on Fraser street, near the site of the Lapu Lapu day block party where a vehicle drove into a crowd killing several people in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 26, 2025. — Reuters
Police officers walk on Fraser street, near the site of the Lapu Lapu day block party where a vehicle drove into a crowd killing several people in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 26, 2025. — Reuters
Several people were killed after a driver plowed into a crowd at a street festival on Saturday in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police said.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured,” Vancouver Police posted on X. “The driver is in custody.”

The incident happened as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day, Vancouver mayor Ken Sim posted on X.

The festival, which commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century, falls this year on the weekend before Canada’s election.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time,” Sim wrote.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 pm on Saturday (8am PKT on Sunday) in the city’s Sunset on Fraser neighborhood.

Photos published by Canadian broadcaster CBC showed emergency crews at the scene as well as large crowds at the block party earlier on Saturday.

Festival security guard Jen Idaba-Castaneto told local news site Vancouver Is Awesome that she saw “bodies everywhere”.

“You don’t know who to help, here or there. It’s so shocking,” she said.

British Columbia Premier David Eby said he was “shocked & heartbroken” by the news in a post on X.

Election season

Saturday’s event featured a parade, a film screening, dancing and a concert, with two members of the Black Eyed Peas featured on the lineup published by the organisers.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families — and Vancouver’s Filipino community,” Jagmeet Singh, leader of the left-wing New Democratic Party said on X.

Lapu Lapu Day is celebrated in the Philippines in remembrance of indigenous chief Lapulapu, who led his men to defeat Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in battle in 1521.

The deadly incident comes a year after Canadian Nathaniel Veltman was sentenced to life in prison for running down a Muslim family with his truck on the street in London, Ontario in 2021.

The ruling in Veltman’s case was the first in Canada to make a link between white supremacy and terrorism in a murder case.

Canadians go to the polls on Monday after an frenetic election race where candidates have wooed voters on issues including US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and rising living costs.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is favoured to win after assuring voters he can stand up to Washington’s barrage of sweeping tariffs.

His Liberal Party trailed the Conservatives by more than 20 points in most polls on January 6, the day former prime minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign.

