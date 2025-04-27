E-Paper | April 27, 2025

Ex-servicemen to play active role in case of misadventure

Iftikhar A. Khan Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 09:30am

ISLAMABAD: Amidst growing tension between nuclear-armed neighbours following an attack on tourists in Pahalgam, a hill station in India-held Kashmir, ex-servicemen in Pakistan have vowed to play an active role in thwarting evil designs of enemy in case of any misadventure.

“Those who dare to attack the integrity of nuclear Pakistan will have to face consequences beyond their imagination,” president of the Pakistan Ex-servicemen Society (PESS) retired Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum said while talking to reporters at a book launch on Saturday.

He made it clear that Pakistan will not be intimidated by the hollow threats of India.

“In 1965 war, the Indian army, which wanted to occupy the city of Sialkot and have a gala at the Lahore Gymkhana Club, had to face humiliating defeat both at BRB link canal and in Chawinda tank battle,” he recalled.

“Pakistan Ex-servicemen Society like the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces,” he declared.

Slamming India for attempts to malign Pakistan by unleashing a propaganda against it soon after the incident, he said it was clearly a false-flag operation.

He pointed out that the incident took place as deep as 400 kilometres inside held Kashmir.

Mr Qayyum said the timing of the incident made the entire episode of shooting all the more suspicious as it took place during a visit to India by US Vice President J.D. Vance.

He criticised India for “unilaterally” suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty which even survived two wars between India and Pakistan.

The former army officer termed the steps taken by the Modi government following the attack “an attempt to divert world’s attention” from death and destruction in the disputed territory.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2025

