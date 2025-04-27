Strike partially disrupts industrial activities

KARACHI: Industrial activities on Satur­day displayed a mixed response to the Jamaat-i-Islami’s strike call to protest the ongoing genocide in Gaza by Israeli forces and to exp­ress solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The business environment is generally slow on Saturdays, as many multinational companies take a half-day or a full day off. However, export-oriented units operate 24 hours on double shifts to meet export deadlines.

However, industries have already been facing raw material shortages for over 10 days owing to a disruption in the supply chain due to the blocking of highways by lawyers and civil society protesting against canal issues as containers and trucks loaded with goods had been stranded at various parts of Sindh.

Supply of goods from industries to the markets and distributors was partially hampered as many markets remained closed in the mornings, and some resumed business after 4:00pm.

Nationwide shutdown was called by Jamaat-i-Islami against Israeli brutality

While supporting the strike, Faisal Moiz Khan, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry, stated that around 60pc of the 5,000 to 6,000 units in the area remained shut, with 70pc of them being export-oriented.

He said exporters opted to operate only one shift as workers could not reach their workplaces due to thin public transport.

Mr Moiz said the textile sector has been facing a yarn crisis, which failed to reach from Punjab due to a halt in goods carrier movement in Sindh areas due to sit-ins and strikes by lawyers.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry President Junaid Naqi said the industrial activities in over 4,000 units remained normal as multinational companies on Saturdays usually work half day or keep their units closed.

“I do not support any strike called by any political parties. It is better to financially help the victims and meet their needs rather than closing the industries and businesses or blocking the roads,” he said. He said production remained affected where raw material could not reach from Punjab due to supply chain issues owing to protests and sit-ins.

Site Association of Industry President Ahmed Azeem Alvi said the production activities in over 3,500 units in the Site area showed a mixed trend as some units recorded partial activities while others operated at full capacity. He believed it was essential to condemn the genocide being committed against the people in Gaza by Israeli forces. However, he also emphasised that business and trading activities should continue as the employment of thousands of individuals tied to them, and the country cannot afford any economic losses. “Business and politics should be separated,” Alvi said.

F.B. Area Association of Trade and Industry President Sheikh Mohammad Tehsin said that almost all the 1,000 industries in the area were open on Saturday. However, some units faced low arrival of staffers and workers due to transport issues.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2025