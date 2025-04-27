E-Paper | April 27, 2025

Strike partially disrupts industrial activities

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 06:24am
KARACHI: Shops are closed on Zaibun Nissa Street, one of the busiest markets in the downtown area of the metropolis, on Saturday.—PPI
KARACHI: Shops are closed on Zaibun Nissa Street, one of the busiest markets in the downtown area of the metropolis, on Saturday.—PPI

KARACHI: Industrial activities on Satur­day displayed a mixed response to the Jamaat-i-Islami’s strike call to protest the ongoing genocide in Gaza by Israeli forces and to exp­ress solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The business environment is generally slow on Saturdays, as many multinational companies take a half-day or a full day off. However, export-oriented units operate 24 hours on double shifts to meet export deadlines.

However, industries have already been facing raw material shortages for over 10 days owing to a disruption in the supply chain due to the blocking of highways by lawyers and civil society protesting against canal issues as containers and trucks loaded with goods had been stranded at various parts of Sindh.

Supply of goods from industries to the markets and distributors was partially hampered as many markets remained closed in the mornings, and some resumed business after 4:00pm.

Nationwide shutdown was called by Jamaat-i-Islami against Israeli brutality

While supporting the strike, Faisal Moiz Khan, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry, stated that around 60pc of the 5,000 to 6,000 units in the area remained shut, with 70pc of them being export-oriented.

He said exporters opted to operate only one shift as workers could not reach their workplaces due to thin public transport.

Mr Moiz said the textile sector has been facing a yarn crisis, which failed to reach from Punjab due to a halt in goods carrier movement in Sindh areas due to sit-ins and strikes by lawyers.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry President Junaid Naqi said the industrial activities in over 4,000 units remained normal as multinational companies on Saturdays usually work half day or keep their units closed.

“I do not support any strike called by any political parties. It is better to financially help the victims and meet their needs rather than closing the industries and businesses or blocking the roads,” he said. He said production remained affected where raw material could not reach from Punjab due to supply chain issues owing to protests and sit-ins.

Site Association of Industry President Ahmed Azeem Alvi said the production activities in over 3,500 units in the Site area showed a mixed trend as some units recorded partial activities while others operated at full capacity. He believed it was essential to condemn the genocide being committed against the people in Gaza by Israeli forces. However, he also emphasised that business and trading activities should continue as the employment of thousands of individuals tied to them, and the country cannot afford any economic losses. “Business and politics should be separated,” Alvi said.

F.B. Area Association of Trade and Industry President Sheikh Mohammad Tehsin said that almost all the 1,000 industries in the area were open on Saturday. However, some units faced low arrival of staffers and workers due to transport issues.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

From gains to gaps
27 Apr, 2025

From gains to gaps

AS we mark World Immunisation Week 2025 — themed ‘Immunisation for All is Humanly Possible’ — we are faced...
Crisis talks
Updated 27 Apr, 2025

Crisis talks

Sense needs to be restored so that the Pahalgam attack may be independently investigated and the victims given justice.
BYC women in jail
27 Apr, 2025

BYC women in jail

THE detained Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Mahrang Baloch and other BYC activists, including women, are reported...
Time for restraint
Updated 26 Apr, 2025

Time for restraint

Neither Pakistan nor India can afford another war. It is time again to give diplomacy a chance.
A wise decision
Updated 26 Apr, 2025

A wise decision

GOOD sense seems to have finally prevailed, with the federal government deferring the planned canal projects,...
‘Fake’ Pakistanis
26 Apr, 2025

‘Fake’ Pakistanis

THE revelation is shocking. Hundreds of individuals holding Pakistani passports who were detained by the Saudi...