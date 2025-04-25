E-Paper | April 25, 2025

Armaghan sent to jail in money laundering case

Sumair Abdullah Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 09:06am

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday remanded Armaghan in judicial custody in a money laundering case.

After completion of his physical remand, FIA Assistant Director Shahid Ali brought the suspect on Thursday before the administrative judge of the ATCs — who also serves as the presiding officer of the ATC-17 at the judicial complex inside the central prison — and informed that the suspect’s physical custody no more required in money laundering case.

The FIA also informed the court that it had booked Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa murder case, in a separate case pertaining to the credit card data theft.

The agency also submitted an application seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the court to interrogate him in a spoofing case.

After hearing the investigating officer (IO), the court remanded Armaghan to prison in the money laundering case. As for the credit card data theft case, the court allowed the NOC application and directed the FIA to approach the court concerned to obtain physical custody of the suspect in this case.

A new case was registered against Armaghan under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 read with Sections 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, Armaghan was booked in a new case after completing enquiry on the complaint of sub-inspector at the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2025

