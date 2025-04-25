FO summons Indian envoy, scales down diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday summoned India’s chargé d’affaires, Geetika Srivas­tava, to deliver a formal protest over India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident.

According to diplomatic sources, the Indian envoy was handed a written démarche outlining Pakistan’s decisions in response to recent hostile Indian actions, including the Pahalgam attack and the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

A source said India’s defence, air, and naval attachés have been declared persona non grata and informed of Pakistan’s decision to expel them along with supporting staff, as per normal diplomatic practice — a tit-for-tat move following similar actions by New Delhi.

The Foreign Office also informed Ms Srivastava that Pakistan has decided to limit the staff of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to 30.

Pakistan also informed India that, except for Sikh pilgrims, all Indian citizens in the country must leave within 48 hours.

“The decisions were officially communicated to the Indian side in writing,” said diplomatic sources, adding that Pakistan is exercising its sovereign right to respond to India’s provocative and unilateral actions thro­ugh established diplomatic channels.

Briefing for diplomats

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on Thursday cautioned against Indian attempts to escalate te­­nsions and reaffirmed Pakistan’s rea­diness to counter any misadventure.

In a briefing to a group of Islamabad-based heads of missions and diplomats on the evolving situation following Pah­algam attack in India-held Kashmirs, she rejected the Indian misinformation campaign against Pakistan, saying that such tactics would obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region.

The foreign secretary underscored that Pakistan has always rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. She also shared the outcomes of the National Security Committee meeting.

