Trump lashes out at Zelensky for not accepting Crimea loss to Russia

United States President Donald Trump lashed out at Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, blaming the failure to end the war on the Ukrainian president’s refusal to accept Russian occupation of Crimea.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that a deal was “very close” but that Zelensky’s refusal to accept US terms for ending the conflict — which began with Russia’s invasion — “will do nothing but prolong the ‘killing field’”.

The comments came as lower-level envoys from Washington, Kyiv and European nations wrapped up talks in Britain.

Ahead of Trump’s broadside, Vice President JD Vance laid out the US vision for a peace deal where Russia would get to keep already occupied swaths of Ukraine, which include Crimea.

Zelensky rejected this as a violation of Ukraine’s constitution.

That in turn prompted Trump’s outburst, in which he accused Zelensky of “boasting” and taking a position “very harmful to the peace negotiations with Russia”.

Trump wrote that the “inflammatory” Zelensky has “no cards” and “can have peace or he can fight for another three years before losing the whole country”.

Trump said Crimea — a lush Black Sea peninsula with longtime major Soviet and Russian naval facilities — “was lost years ago” and “is not even a point of discussion”.

The intense US pressure on Ukraine to accept the terms comes as Trump is scrambling to live up to his election campaign promises, which included vowing to resolve the conflict in 24 hours.

He has put no equivalent visible pressure on Russia, while dangling a lifting of massive US economic sanctions against Moscow if the fighting stops.

‘Freeze’ Russia’s gains

Vance earlier gave the fullest public explanation of the US plan so far, saying that the deal would “freeze the territorial lines at some level close to where they are today”.

“The Ukrainians and the Russians are both going to have to give up some of the territory they currently own,” Vance said while on a trip to India.

Freezing the frontlines would mean Ukraine losing huge areas to Russian occupation.

The vice president did not explain what territory Russia — which seized Crimea in 2014 and launched a full-scale invasion targeting the rest of the country in 2022 — would have to give up.

Washington has “issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians” and “it’s time for them to either say ‘yes’ or for the United States to walk away from this process”, Vance said.

Growing speculation over Washington being ready to recognise Russian rule over Crimea as a sweetener to get Moscow to stop its invasion has alarmed European capitals.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office told AFP on Wednesday that “Ukraine’s territorial integrity and European aspirations are very strong requirements for Europeans.”

A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters, “It has to be up to Ukraine to decide its future” and “we will never walk away from Ukraine.”

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy had been due to lead a meeting of foreign ministers in London on Wednesday. The talks were then downgraded to “official level” — a sign of the difficulties surrounding the negotiations.

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is to visit Moscow this week.

Russian bombing

The latest diplomatic wrangling comes after a fresh wave of Russian air strikes that shattered a brief Easter truce.

A Russian drone strike on a bus transporting workers in the southeastern city of Marganets killed nine people and wounded at least 30 more, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor said Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities also reported strikes in the regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava and Odesa.

In light of the attacks, Zelensky called for an “immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire”.

In Russia, one person was reported wounded by shelling in the Belgorod region.