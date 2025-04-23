US Congressman Bergman reaffirms call for Imran’s release

WASHINGTON: Republican US Congressman Jack Bergman has renewed his call for the release of PTI founder and ex-premier Imran Khan, following a recent visit to Islamabad where he met the civilian and military leadership.

“After my Pakistan visit, engaging with leaders & communities there & in the US, I reaffirm my call for Imran Khan’s release,” Mr Bergman wrote on social media.

“A strong US-Pakistan partnership thrives on shared values — democracy, human rights, & economic prosperity. Let’s work together for freedom & stability.”

A retired general of the US Marine Corps, Mr Bergman currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee.

He visited Pakistan last week as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation that included Democrat Representatives Thomas Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson.

The delegation held a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

In Islamabad, they met Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir to discuss regional security and defence ties.

According to official statements, the meetings emphasised the importance of deepening and diversifying the US-Pakistan relationship based on mutual respect.

The lawmakers also met Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal to explore economic cooperation, educational initiatives, and climate resilience.

Additionally, they held talks with Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch on expanding collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

However, during these engagements, the delegation did not express any interest in Pakistan’s domestic politics or in meeting Imran Khan. No official statements or gestures suggested they raised the issue of his incarceration while in Pakistan.

