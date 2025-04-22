E-Paper | April 22, 2025

Lahore ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for KP CM over protest, police ‘attack’

Rana Bilal Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 22, 2025 01:57pm

A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and three other PTI leaders for the party’s protest in Lahore in October least year and alleged violence against the police.

On October 5, PTI workers marched towards Lahore’s Minar-i-Pakistan to hold a protest and demand the release of party founder Imran Khan, among other things.

Concurrently, hundreds of PTI activists, including senior leaders, had gathered at multiple locations in Islamabad — defying heavy police blockades and road closures — for its planned protest at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Amid clashes between protesters and the police, who rounded up over 100 PTI members, it was believed that Gandapur had gone “missing” after being detained. However, he resurfaced at the provincial assembly a day later to address lawmakers about events that transpired before he vanished into thin air.

Today’s hearing was taken up by administrative judge Manzar Ali Gul on the request of the police. The case was registered by Lahore’s Masti Gate Police Station.

The ATC issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Gandapur and three other PTI leaders — Hammad Azhar, Saeed Sindhu and Shahbaz Ahmed.

According to the police, Gandapur and the other PTI leaders were not being investigated.

