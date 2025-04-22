Surge in complaints against digital fraud

KARACHI: While expressing concern over the rise in complaints against digital and electronic platforms, Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) Sirajuddin Aziz disclosed that his institution provided relief of Rs1.65 billion to banking customers on Monday.

He said the growth in mobile and digital applications has led to increased incidents of fraud. “During calendar year 2024, a major increase was seen in complaints of frauds and cases of account blockage by banks on one pretext or the other,” he said.

He said the increase in complaints was also due to the inefficiency of bank services, adding that the respective stakeholders and the State Bank of Pakistan had been made aware of these issues.

He said Rs1.65bn relief was provided by disposing of 27,753 complaints against commercial banks during 2024 compared to monetary relief amounting to Rs1.26bn during 2023.

Banking Mohtasib provides Rs1.6bn relief in 2024

Addressing a press conference, Mr Aziz said after the addition of leftover complaints from 2023 and those received in 2024, 41,546 complaints were dealt with. He said the relief of Rs8bn was provided to customers since the inception of Banking Mohtasib Pakistan in 2005.

While releasing the Annual Report 2024, he said the number of complaints lodged with the BMP against commercial banks during 2024 increased by 6pc over the preceding year.

Mr Aziz said that newly established digital banks have also been placed under the ambit of BMP, which requires additional measures, besides more staff who should be fully equipped with Fintech operations and related technologies. Banks’ efforts to meticulously educate the public through electronic and print media to protect them from frauds and forgeries have failed to bring effective results, he remarked, while urging redoubling their efforts.

