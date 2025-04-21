10.6m children to be vaccinated in Sindh as polio eradication drive kicks off

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday inaugurated a provincial week-long polio eradication campaign — set to run from April 21 to 27 — reaffirming the government’s commitment to setting the province free from the crippling disease, according to a statement issued by his office.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress. Last year, the country reported more than 70 polio cases.

“At the inauguration ceremony, CM Murad administered polio drops to children to formally launch the campaign, which will target over 10.6m children across Sindh, including 2.76m in Karachi,” the statement read.

The campaign will be driven by a “force of 69,724 trained frontline workers, who will go door-to-door, visit schools, shopping malls, and transit points to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated”.

To ensure the security of vaccination teams and smooth operations, 25,360 police personnel have been deployed across Sindh.

The Sindh CM praised the dedication of frontline workers, particularly in light of the heatwave sweeping across the province.

“To support their tireless efforts, the government is providing water, ORS sachets, and other essential supplies to help them stay hydrated and healthy in the scorching temperatures,” he said.

Addressing concerns surrounding vaccine safety, he added that “it is the same vaccine administered to pilgrims before Haj and Umrah”.

Emphasising that every child under five must receive polio drops, he urged parents and caregivers not to turn away the vaccination teams.

“Polio has no cure. Vaccination is the only way to protect our children from lifelong paralysis,” he said.

He further noted that even if a child has been recently vaccinated, it is safe and essential to vaccinate them again during this campaign.

“The government is also ensuring that the cold chain is strictly maintained so that the vaccine remains potent and effective until it reaches every child,” the Sindh CM added.