E-Paper | March 30, 2025

No sign of India tariff relief as US trade mission ends

AFP Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 01:55pm

India and the United States have agreed to finalise part of a bilateral trade deal by this year but neither side gave indications of any tariff exemptions for the world’s most populous nation.

Both countries held trade talks in New Delhi this week days out from the start of US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal trade tariff regime, which includes punitive import levies against India, from April 2.

India’s protectionist policies and its trade surplus with the United States leave it open to potential retaliatory tariffs from the Trump administration.

Officials from both sides had “broadly come to an understanding on the next steps towards a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with the goal to finalize its first tranche by fall 2025,” India’s commerce ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.

Both countries “exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation in priority areas including increasing market access, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers and deepening supply chain integration”.

There was no suggestion in the statement however that any action on those barriers would be taken ahead of Tuesday, when new US tariffs on its worldwide trade partners are slated to start.

Credit rating agency India Ratings and Research projects that the proposed tariffs could see the country’s exports to the United States decline by up to $7.3 billion in the next fiscal year.

The world’s fifth-largest economy has over the last two months sought to reduce trade tensions with Washington by cutting tariffs on a few products, including high-end motorcycles and bourbon whiskey.

Before this week’s trade mission, Indian media reports had suggested the government might offer to scrap a levy on online services such as advertising.

The reports also said New Delhi was willing to cut tariffs on cars, electronics and medical services.

The Indian Express newspaper, quoting an unnamed government official, reported on Sunday that the counterparts had “substantial convergence on the contours of a trade deal”.

They had not however finalised terms of reference to clearly define the scope of a trade agreement, the report said.

The US decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on nations that purchase oil from Venezuela will also affect India, which has been a buyer of the Latin American country’s crude.

Trump, after calling out India as “one of the highest tariffing nations in the world”, later hinted that “it’s going to work out very well” with New Delhi, without giving further details.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hard habits
Updated 30 Mar, 2025

Hard habits

Their job is to ensure that social pressures do not build to the point where problems like militancy and terrorism become a national headache.
Dreams of gold
30 Mar, 2025

Dreams of gold

PROSPECTS of the Reko Diq project taking off soon seem to have brightened lately following the completion of the...
No invitation
30 Mar, 2025

No invitation

FOR all of Pakistan’s hockey struggles, including their failure to qualify for the Olympics and World Cup as well...
New CEC?
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

New CEC?

The ruling parties should avoid getting involved in another controversy around the ECP.
Balochistan violence
Updated 29 Mar, 2025

Balochistan violence

How long can the state allow this unending cycle of violence in Balochistan to continue?
Turkiye protests
29 Mar, 2025

Turkiye protests

DAILY protests have continued in Turkiye since the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on March 19. While the...