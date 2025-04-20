Windstorm, heavy rains kill man, partially damage 48 houses in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Windstorms and heavy rain in different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday evening claimed a man’s life and partially damaged 48 houses, officials said on Saturday.

According to Saeed Qureshi, a senior officer at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 17-year-old student Umar Tariq died in Raru, a suburban area of Muzaffarabad, after a tree fell on him during the stormy weather.

Additionally, 12 houses were partially damaged in Muzaffarabad district, 20 in Sudhnoti district, 15 in Poonch district, and one in Kotli district, he said.

Mr Qureshi said that two government schools each in Poonch and Sudhnoti districts were partially damaged, while one each cattle shed in both districts were completely destroyed.

He said the SDMA had also issued a public advisory, urging residents and visitors to take precautionary measures to stay safe as more storms, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall was expected until Sunday evening amiderratic weather patterns.

The advisory warned people to avoid open fields, trees, electric poles, and power lines during windstorms, and to seek shelter in solid buildings.

“Dust, debris, and strong winds can cause harm. Stay informed through radio, TV, or mobile apps for weather updates,” it said.

The SDMA advised keeping electrical appliances turned off during storms to prevent short circuits, and urged tourists to refrain from venturing outdoors.

Vehicle owners were asked to park their vehicles in garages or under sheltered areas, while farmers were told to avoid working in open fields during hailstorms.

“Do not stay under the open sky. Seek refuge in strong-roofed buildings, and avoid driving during hailstorms,” it added.

The advisory also stressed the need for ensuring that billboards and signboards were installed on strong foundations with secure fixings to minimise the risk of collapse during storms.

The installation work should be carried out by certified personnel using standard, durable, and weather-resistant materials. Rusted or weakened structures should be removed immediately, it said.

The SDMA further recommended a thorough inspection of all billboards before each season, particularly ahead of monsoon or stormy weather, along with timely repair of loose screws, bolts, or frames.

In case of severe weather alerts, temporary removal of billboards or their displayed content was advised.

Old or inactive signboards should be dismantled immediately to prevent accidents, and billboards must only be erected with prior approval from the local administration.

Additional caution must be exercised when installing signage above footpaths, roads, or public passageways, especially in high-traffic areas to avoid human casualties in case of any mishap, the SDMA said.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2025