E-Paper | April 19, 2025

PM urges FBR to boost revenue, end IMF dependence

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published April 19, 2025 Updated April 19, 2025 08:03am
PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on FBR reforms in Islamabad.—PPI
PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on FBR reforms in Islamabad.—PPI

• Visits revenue body’s headquarters, launches indigenous performance management system
• Tax authority set to roll out digital invoicing for 6,000 firms by June

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to speed up the implementation of long-overdue tax reforms, including the rollout of a nationwide digital invoicing system for businesses over the next few months.

During a visit to the FBR headquarters in Islamabad, the prime minister launched an indigenous performance management system and reviewed the operation of Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), the FBR’s information technology subsidiary. He also inaugurated the newly established Delivery Unit of the FBR and met the tax authority’s officers.

The prime minister directed his team to replicate the FBR’s performance management system for other cadre groups. “This is the best system, and the establishment secretary should implement it for other groups,” the premier said, praising the FBR team for developing the system.

As part of the rollout of digital invoicing, PM Shehbaz was informed that 6,000 companies would be covered until the end of June. The premier was further informed that the remaining enterprises would be brought under the ambit by October.

An official announcement said that a data-based decision-making system is being implemented in the FBR and is being shared with the prime minister. This system has incorporated data on payments and asset acquisitions from several sectors, including Nadra and banks.

The FBR is taking steps to implement a modern and automated system to align the FBR with international standards and increase the tax base. It was further stated that the entire value chain is being digitised. In addition, all preparations for digital invoicing are complete and will be launched soon.

During the briefing, it was further informed that tax returns have been made easier for the current financial year.

The premier also launched a fully automated and digital system to improve the performance of FBR officers and to evaluate the performance of officers, keeping in mind the principle of punishment and reward. After evaluating the performance of officers under the system, they will be able to get financial benefits and promotion.

The prime minister was also given a tour of the newly established Delivery Unit of the FBR, where he met officers and reviewed the system. The premier praised the system and said that the officers of the FBR Delivery Unit are a valuable asset to the country and the nation.

“I hope that they will play a key role in harmonising the country’s tax system with contemporary requirements and increasing the country’s revenue,” he said.

PM Shehbaz urged the FBR staff to help the country get out of debt as quickly as possible by working tirelessly and without wavering. “If we want to move away from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), we must work hard to increase our revenues,” he said.

He said the entire FBR staff should be commended for the 27pc rise in tax revenues. But he warned that getting to real potential would take time and that further effort would be required to close the system’s gaps.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deadlocked
Updated 19 Apr, 2025

Deadlocked

Politicians’ refusal to talk to each other and resolve issues has created space for a different type of rulership to take over.
Trump vs Harvard
19 Apr, 2025

Trump vs Harvard

AMONGST the ‘enemies of the people’ in Trumpian America are elite universities seen as the bastions of liberal...
External account stability
19 Apr, 2025

External account stability

DRIVEN by a major spike in workers’ remittances last month, the country’s current account posted a record ...
Paying the price
Updated 18 Apr, 2025

Paying the price

Pakistan is trapped in a relentless cycle of climate volatility.
Political solution
18 Apr, 2025

Political solution

THOUGH the BNP-M may have ended its 20-day protest sit-in outside Quetta on Wednesday, the core issues affecting...
Grave desecration
18 Apr, 2025

Grave desecration

THE desecration of 85 Muslim graves at a cemetery in Hertfordshire in the UK is a distressing act that deserves the...