PM urges FBR to boost revenue, end IMF dependence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to speed up the implementation of long-overdue tax reforms, including the rollout of a nationwide digital invoicing system for businesses over the next few months.

During a visit to the FBR headquarters in Islamabad, the prime minister launched an indigenous performance management system and reviewed the operation of Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), the FBR’s information technology subsidiary. He also inaugurated the newly established Delivery Unit of the FBR and met the tax authority’s officers.

The prime minister directed his team to replicate the FBR’s performance management system for other cadre groups. “This is the best system, and the establishment secretary should implement it for other groups,” the premier said, praising the FBR team for developing the system.

As part of the rollout of digital invoicing, PM Shehbaz was informed that 6,000 companies would be covered until the end of June. The premier was further informed that the remaining enterprises would be brought under the ambit by October.

An official announcement said that a data-based decision-making system is being implemented in the FBR and is being shared with the prime minister. This system has incorporated data on payments and asset acquisitions from several sectors, including Nadra and banks.

The FBR is taking steps to implement a modern and automated system to align the FBR with international standards and increase the tax base. It was further stated that the entire value chain is being digitised. In addition, all preparations for digital invoicing are complete and will be launched soon.

During the briefing, it was further informed that tax returns have been made easier for the current financial year.

The premier also launched a fully automated and digital system to improve the performance of FBR officers and to evaluate the performance of officers, keeping in mind the principle of punishment and reward. After evaluating the performance of officers under the system, they will be able to get financial benefits and promotion.

The prime minister was also given a tour of the newly established Delivery Unit of the FBR, where he met officers and reviewed the system. The premier praised the system and said that the officers of the FBR Delivery Unit are a valuable asset to the country and the nation.

“I hope that they will play a key role in harmonising the country’s tax system with contemporary requirements and increasing the country’s revenue,” he said.

PM Shehbaz urged the FBR staff to help the country get out of debt as quickly as possible by working tirelessly and without wavering. “If we want to move away from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), we must work hard to increase our revenues,” he said.

He said the entire FBR staff should be commended for the 27pc rise in tax revenues. But he warned that getting to real potential would take time and that further effort would be required to close the system’s gaps.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2025