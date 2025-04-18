‘I am here to save Indus River’: Bilawal again denounces canal project, threatens withdrawing govt support

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday again denounced and reiterated that his party would not stand with the federal government if it continued pursuing the controversial canal project over the Indus River and ignored the party’s objections.

On February 15, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir inaugurated the ambitious Cholistan project to irrigate south Punjab’s lands amid public uproar and strong reservations in Sindh. The Sindh Assembly also passed a unanimous resolution against the project in March.

The past few months have seen nationwide protests from political parties and civilians against the proposed canal project. The canals controversy has deepened with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah strongly criticising the Punjab government for increasing water being diverted to the TP Link Canal, while Irsa claimed to have taken all decisions as per the law.

Addressing a PPP rally at the Hatri Bypass in Hyderabad, Bilawal congratulated the people of Umerkot for their support after the party won a by-election today.

“This victory sends a message that people have rejected the controversial canal project”, he remarked, adding that despite the PML-N and PTI fielding “hypocrite politicians”, the people proved that they stood with him.

Bilawal said that his mother led a struggle for fair interprovincial water distribution and raised her voice against the Kalabagh Dam project, with widespread support.

PPP supporters attend a party rally in Hyderabad on April 18. — Umair Ali

“When Raja Pervez Ashraf became water minister, he declared that the Kalabagh Dam has been buried once and for all”, Bilawal said, reiterating that he had been raising his voice against the canal project for some time.

“People sitting in Islamabad are deaf and blind, as they are neither ready to see nor listen to anyone”, he said. “The PPP is not opposing the canals for the sake of opposition. We are opposed to it on the basis of principles.

“This project will endanger the integrity of the federation at a time when insurgents in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are attacking [security forces],” he warned. “At a time when the entire country is facing the fire of terrorism, you have come up with a project that will make brothers (other provinces) fight each other.”

The Bhutto scion recounted how the PPP faced difficult times during successive regimes when it maintained its position on various important issues and said that it was ready to face difficulties once again.

“I am now fighting a battle that I inherited”, he said.

The PPP chairman continued: The ‘sher’ (lion) sucks the blood of the people, as all projects and policies of the federal government are against farmers,“ he said, in a jab at the ruling PML-N.

“Do you think your threats of NAB (National Accountability Bureau) prosecuting [Sindh Irrigation Minister] Jam Khan will deter him? PPP workers can’t be cowed down,” he declared.

Bilawal added that those planning the project have power that they “owe” to the PPP.

“[Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif should see the people of Hyderabad tonight, as these are the people who actually made him premier,” he said. “We don’t want your ministries, we only demand respect. You will have to accept people’s demands”.

The PPP chairman remarked that if PM Shehbaz was not ready to shelve the project, then the party would not give in either.

“I once again say if it comes to choosing Shehbaz Sharif and the people of Hyderabad over this issue, then I will choose the latter,” he declared.

“The PPP wants Pakistan to progress economically and in the agriculture sector,” Bilawal added. “However, we cannot support the government when the economic murder of farmers is taking place.”

PPP supporters attend a party rally in Hyderabad on April 18. — Umair Ali

He accused the federal government of denying wheat support prices to farmers and stopping provinces from procuring wheat crops. “Not only this, but the government is also taxing the farm sector heavily to destroy farmers,” he added.

“Now, they plan to irrigate the desert in Cholistan by building new canals,” Bilawal added. “There has been a shortage for 25 years, since they started recording water levels.

“We will not bargain over the Indus River. The PPP has plans that could ensure agricultural growth, judicious water distribution and the safety of the federation as well,” he declared.

Though he said he was ready to sit with the government “with a plan of 50 years”, he noted that the government was not ready to listen.

“The party has faced difficult times and is now ready to face them, but will not compromise on its principles,” the party chairman reiterated. “I am not here to play politics, I am here to save the Indus River.”

The party chairman announced that he would hold another public meeting in Sukkur on April 25.

CM Shah also addressed the crowd and said that the Umerkot by-election proved that people stood with the PPP, adding that the result of the poll was better than 2024 “in spite of the conspiracy that PPP would not get more votes … because it was ‘bargaining’ over canals”.

“[The] people of Umerkot have given a befitting reply to these conspirators and today people of Hyderabad have given another befitting reply to these forces,” Shah said.

“People have proved that if there is any party that can save the Indus River, it is the PPP and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari,” the CM declared.

Senior PPP members sit on the stage at a party rally in Hyderabad on April 18. — Umair Ali

The chief minister stated that the PPP opposed attempts to steal the assets of Sindh and the party was against the construction of the Greater Thal Canal.

“PPP will not bargain over Sindh’s rights and [will] protect the Indus River,” Shah said, recalling that former premier Benazir Bhutto led a sit-in at Kammo Shaheed against the Kalabagh Dam project.

“PPP will not let anyone get away with a single drop of Indus River’s water with [the] people’s support, because they are behind the party,” the chief minister continued. “We will not allow these canals [to be] built and PPP will not betray its people.”

Addressing the crowd, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that he would stand with his people and not with the federal government.

PPP MNA Shazia Marri said that the PPP was confronting powers which were talking about building new canals over the Indus River.

“[The] people will never allow the construction of these canals,” she said.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that today, the people of Hyderabad “have held [a] referendum against these new canals over the Indus River”.

“The people of Hyderabad always create history and they have warmly welcomed the PPP chairman,” he said.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro said that the party chairman “realised the pain of the people”.

“Conditions in KP are not safe, and the PPP will not fall prey to any conspiracy in which Sindh and Punjab will indulge in a conflict,” he said.

“Those trying to build canals must distance themselves [from the project] in the larger interest of democracy and the Constitution,” he added.