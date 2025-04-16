Speaker berates Opp for ‘politicising issues of national interest’

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq berated the opposition for politicising issues involving the national interest.

Responding to a question while speaking to reporters at Parliament House on Tuesday, he said that during the recent visit of a US delegation, the opposition indulged in unnecessary political maneuvering. This attitude is regrettable and against democratic norms, he said.

Mr Sadiq said it was unfortunate that even on matters of foreign engagement and parliamentary diplomacy, political point-scoring takes precedence over national interest.

He said that members of the opposition, including PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar, were formally invited to attend the meeting with the US delegation and dinner for them, but they chose not to turn up.

US delegation raised no political issues: Ayaz Sadiq

He also asserted that the visiting US team neither commented on Pakistan’s internal political dynamics nor mentioned any political leader.

Indirectly rejecting rumours about a demand for PTI founder Imran Khan’s release, he said the US delegation clearly said that the US does not interfere in Pakistan’s domestic political affairs.

Answering a question about canals issue, Mr Sadiq said that more than 30 lawmakers of the National Assembly participated in the debate on the subject.

He said that Senator Ishaq Dar has explained the government’s position in a clear and open manner on floor of the House on the issue. He said the PPP had submitted a resolution on April 7, while PTI-backed members did it on April 10.

The NA speaker said that maintaining quorum in the House is primarily the responsibility of the government.

He said the minister for parliamentary affairs has been consistently reminded to ensure quorum in the House for legislative process.

Responding to concerns raised by the Leader of the Opposition regarding exclusion of questions and calling attention notices from the House agenda, the Speaker said that a detailed and record-based written explanation has been officially provided.

