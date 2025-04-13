E-Paper | April 13, 2025

Punjab PDMA advises public to limit outdoor activity

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 11:57am

LAHORE: As the Provincial Dis­a­ster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday issued a severe heatwave alert for most parts of Punjab, including Lahore, people have been advised to take necessary precautions, including avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours (10am to 4pm), staying hydrated and limiting outdoor activities.

Children, elderly and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable and should take extra care, according to the authority, that also advised farmers to adjust wheat harvesting schedules and protect livestock.

To mitigate the heatwave’s impact, the PDMA asked Rescue 1122 to remain on standby for heatstroke and dehydration emergencies, relief camps with cooling stations, clean drinking water, ORS, and first aid in urban centres and mobile health teams to assist rem­ote and densely populated areas.

The PDMA also warned that northern areas might face accelerated snowmelt due to rising temperatures and dust storms could disrupt power and transportation.

According to a PDMA notification, temperatures in south Punjab are expected to soar six to eight degrees Celsius above normal, while Upper Punjab may experience four to six degrees above average temperatures between April 14 and 18. Nights are also expected to remain unusually warm, increasing health risks.

The Met Office has attributed the extreme conditions to a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere, which may also trigger dust storms and windstorms.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed has directed all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and district administrations to remain on high alert.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2025

