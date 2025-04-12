4-year-old boy killed in yet another accident involving heavy vehicle in Karachi: police

A four-year-old was killed on Saturday in yet another accident involving a heavy vehicle in Karachi, police said.

The city has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents — especially involving dumpers and water tankers — which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 were in 2024, according to hospital data.

The incidents prompted protests over citizens’ deaths, following which the provincial government banned the movement of heavy vehicles during the daytime in Karachi while also mandating them to obtain a vehicle fitness certificate.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Baldia police Station House Officer (SHO) Imran Saad said that a four-year-old boy was playing on a road in Abidabad when a water tanker ran over and killed him.

SHO Saad said that the driver managed to escape from the spot, whereas the water tanker was impounded.

He added that the accident outraged the locals, who tried to damage the tanker, however, the police prevented them from doing so.

A total of nine dumpers and water tankers were set on fire by angry mobs in Karachi on Wednesday night near the main road leading to 4-K Chowrangi after a heavy vehicle hit a bike rider, injuring him in the North Karachi area.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday ordered the police and transport authorities in Karachi to conduct random drug tests on drivers of heavy vehicles to ensure safe and responsible driving.

Rights activists and members of civil society have said that the increasing number of fatal road accidents in the city and the poor state of traffic law enforcement are violations of human rights, which the state has failed to safeguard.