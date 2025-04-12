E-Paper | April 12, 2025

4-year-old boy killed in yet another accident involving heavy vehicle in Karachi: police

Imtiaz Ali Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 04:05pm

A four-year-old was killed on Saturday in yet another accident involving a heavy vehicle in Karachi, police said.

The city has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents — especially involving dumpers and water tankers — which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 were in 2024, according to hospital data.

The incidents prompted protests over citizens’ deaths, following which the provincial government banned the movement of heavy vehicles during the daytime in Karachi while also mandating them to obtain a vehicle fitness certificate.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Baldia police Station House Officer (SHO) Imran Saad said that a four-year-old boy was playing on a road in Abidabad when a water tanker ran over and killed him.

SHO Saad said that the driver managed to escape from the spot, whereas the water tanker was impounded.

He added that the accident outraged the locals, who tried to damage the tanker, however, the police prevented them from doing so.

A total of nine dumpers and water tankers were set on fire by angry mobs in Karachi on Wednesday night near the main road leading to 4-K Chowrangi after a heavy vehicle hit a bike rider, injuring him in the North Karachi area.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday ordered the police and transport authorities in Karachi to conduct random drug tests on drivers of heavy vehicles to ensure safe and responsible driving.

Rights activists and members of civil society have said that the increasing number of fatal road accidents in the city and the poor state of traffic law enforcement are violations of human rights, which the state has failed to safeguard.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stranded Afghans
Updated 12 Apr, 2025

Stranded Afghans

It is both unfair and dangerous that Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider.
Peaceful protest
12 Apr, 2025

Peaceful protest

A CONCLAVE of local divines that had gathered in Islamabad on Thursday have made two important points: firstly, that...
Squash hopes
12 Apr, 2025

Squash hopes

IT was a monumental triumph: Noor Zaman came back from the brink to clinch the Under-23 World Squash Championships...
Balochistan outreach
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

Balochistan outreach

Terrorists must be dealt with firmly, but engaging in political activity cannot be equated with terrorism.
PSL season
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

PSL season

The season begins with the national team consistently underperforming and a war of words raging between franchise owners over the PSL’s standing.
Student woes
11 Apr, 2025

Student woes

BRIGHT young Pakistanis face an uncertain future in the US. The Trump administration, not content with merely...