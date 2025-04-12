E-Paper | April 12, 2025

Petrol, diesel prices likely to drop by Rs10

Khaleeq Kiani Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 10:13am

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petrol and diesel are estimated to fall by about Rs10 per litre for the next fortnight ending April 30 owing to a decline in global rates.

This relief is, however, subject to unchanged tax rates. An official said that there were also considerations on the part of the government to not let the petroleum prices decline substantially, which could trigger an increase in demand. Meanwhile, refineries are demanding that the government impose GST on petroleum products.

The government has also given an undertaking to the IMF to impose about Rs5 per litre of carbon levy as part of the $1.3 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility, effective July 1.

Based on existing tax rates, the informed sources said the ex-depot price of petrol was estimated to go down by about Rs10 depending on the final calculation on April 15, followed by a Rs9 per litre cut in high-speed diesel (HSD).

The estimates for lower petrol prices stem from a decline of about $6 per barrel in the international price of petrol and about $5 per barrel in HSD over the past two weeks.

The ex-depot petrol price currently stands at Rs254.63 per litre. The ex-depot price of HSD stands at Rs258.64 per litre.

The government is currently charging about Rs86 per litre on both petrol and diesel. Although the general sales tax (GST) is zero on all petroleum products, the government is charging Rs70 per litre of petroleum development levy on petrol, diesel, and high-octane products that normally impact the masses.

The government also charges about Rs16 per litre for customs duty on petrol and HSD, irrespective of their local production or imports. In addition, about Rs17 per litre distribution and sale margins are going to oil companies and their dealers.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stranded Afghans
Updated 12 Apr, 2025

Stranded Afghans

It is both unfair and dangerous that Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider.
Peaceful protest
12 Apr, 2025

Peaceful protest

A CONCLAVE of local divines that had gathered in Islamabad on Thursday have made two important points: firstly, that...
Squash hopes
12 Apr, 2025

Squash hopes

IT was a monumental triumph: Noor Zaman came back from the brink to clinch the Under-23 World Squash Championships...
Balochistan outreach
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

Balochistan outreach

Terrorists must be dealt with firmly, but engaging in political activity cannot be equated with terrorism.
PSL season
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

PSL season

The season begins with the national team consistently underperforming and a war of words raging between franchise owners over the PSL’s standing.
Student woes
11 Apr, 2025

Student woes

BRIGHT young Pakistanis face an uncertain future in the US. The Trump administration, not content with merely...