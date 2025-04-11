5,000 cops to be deployed for PSL matches ‘foolproof’ security

The Rawalpindi police have set in place “foolproof” security measures, including providing 5,000 cops in preparation of of the HBL Pakistan Super League X, beginning today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium according to a police spokesman.

The HBL PSL X 2025 is set to begin with Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars playing against each other preceded by a glittering opening ceremony. The six-team tournament will see 34 matches played from April 11 to May 18.

The security arrangements have been made in coordination with Pakistan Army, Rangers and other agencies. Further, special police teams including the Dolphin force, Elite Force personnel have been deployed around the stadium and more than 376 personnel from traffic police.

The arrangements will be supervised by Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani along with other high-ranking officers.

As per the report, visitors would only be allowed to enter via a walk-through gate and after a full-body search. Other security measures include a special control room dedicated to monitoring the stadium as well as the rest of the city via Safe City and other CCTV cameras.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired a key meeting on Thursday to review security arrangements where he detailed that foolproof security would be ensured for players at their hotels.

During their movement, all routes will be thoroughly checked by bomb disposal squads and monitored through security cameras. The IGP added that Safe City smart cars, mobile jammers, and surveillance vehicles would be deployed in the convoy to enhance security and ensure effective monitoring.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the qualifier on May 13. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is set to host 13 matches while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium will host 11 matches.