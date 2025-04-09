Pildat report highlights controversies as Senate completes first year

ISLAMABAD: As the Senate completes its first year today (Wednesday), Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat) has highlighted controversies that will continue to haunt the upper house of the parliament including the continued vacancy of 11 Senate seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and controversial legislation.

A detailed report on the Senate’s performance released by Pildat on Tuesday says the deadlock over Senate seats from KP has wider implications for Pakistan’s legislative process, as it effectively dilutes the representation of a province from decision-making in the upper house of parliament. The delay in filling the remaining KP seats in the Senate also raises concerns about democratic fairness.

It says the 26th Constitutional Amendment, passed by the Senate in October 2024, marked a significant shift in the country’s process of judicial appointments in addition to many other significant changes. It recalls that passage of the amendment was marred by serious controversy and allegations of coercion.

Beyond legal and political concerns, the means by which the amendment was passed further eroded trust in the country’s legislative process. Leaked audio recordings and testimonies suggested that financial inducements, threats, and even abductions were used to secure votes of lawmakers. Opposition leaders accused the government of turning the Senate into a “trading floor”, where votes were allegedly bought and sold.

The report says that in November 2024, the Senate passed an amendment that formally extended the tenure of the Army, Navy, and Air Force chiefs from three to five years. The amendment also removed the retirement age for four- star generals during their service period, effectively granting the possibility of an additional five-year extension.

It says that the extension of military chiefs’ tenures has far-reaching consequences for the country’s civil-military relations. The report also mentions non-implementation of production orders issued by Chairman Senate for a PTI lawmaker and the withholding of count on a bill moved by PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz.

In its analysis of the Senate’s 2024-2025 performance, Pildat notes a shift in legislative dynamics, with a sharp decline in private members’ bills and a surge in ordinances. While the number of sittings increased, working hours dropped and quorum issues persisted. The report also raises concerns over procedural transparency and the Senate’s representative effectiveness.

During 2024-2025, the Senate passed 51 bills, comprising 34 government bills and 17 private members’ bills. However, private members’ legislative activity saw a sharp 63.8 per cent decline compared to the previous year. The government’s reliance on ordinances also surged, with 16 ordinances laid in the Senate, marking a dramatic increase from the single ordinance introduced in 2023-2024.

The Senate held 65 sittings, reflecting a 14 per cent increase from the previous year, but working hours dropped by 20.3 per cent, reversing prior gains. Attendance rates showed improvement, with senators averaging 62 per cent attendance. However, quorum issues remained a concern, as 16 sittings were adjourned due to insufficient attendance.

The Leader of the House recorded a low attendance rate of 28 per cent, the lowest in six years, whereas the Leader of the Opposition demonstrated stronger engagement with 80 per cent attendance. The relatively low attendance of the Leader of the House, Senator Ishaq Dar, may be attributed to the foreign travels and engagement with visiting foreign dignitaries as he also holds the portfolio of the Foreign Minister and, in addition, is also the Deputy Prime Minister.

Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition, (KP, PTI) emerged as the most vocal Senator with a recorded talk time of 11 hours and 26 minutes. Pildat underscores the Senate’s evolving role in the country’s governance, with increasing political contestation shaping legislative and procedural dynamics. The report calls for greater transparency, procedural integrity, and commitment to democratic representation in the upper house. “As power struggles continue, the Senate’s role as a democratic institution remains under scrutiny,” the report says.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2025